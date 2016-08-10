 
 

Campark ACT74 4K Sony Sensor Wi-Fi Camera App Problem Solved

Posted: Aug 10 2016, 11:51am CDT | by , Updated: Feb 3 2017, 10:14am CST

 

Campark ACT74

If you encounter issues connecting your Campark 4K Action Camera to an iPhone camera app, here is the solution.

I bought this dirt cheap Chinese made 4K action camera from the Campark brand. We are talking $75, which gets you a small Wi-Fi action camera with built-in screen, water proof housing and a bunch of mounts in neat little bag. There are not just one but two rechargeable batteries. After spending several hours to get an iPhone app to connect via Wi-fi to the Camera, I was close to put the label garbage on it and send it back to Amazon. In a last ditch effort, I finally got it working.

Campark is offering a variety of action cameras that are slightly different. The same cameras are also offered under different brands, making researching a problem more complicated. 

The Campark 4K action camera model that I got is the Campark ACT74 with the Sony IMX179 image sensor and AllWinner V3 chipset. The description said I need to use the EZ iCam app to connect via Wifi and remote control the camera and view the live video stream. The app is though not connecting and throws an error. 

As each brand has a different camera app, i have tried about 5 or 6, until I finally found the app that works with the Campark ACT74. The app is called XDV. Just search for XDV in the iTunes app store. This app works perfectly.

I also installed the latest firmware update for the Campark ACT74, which supposedly fixes the 4K resolution to be fully 3,840x2,160. The firmware is pretty new with a release date of 07/08/2016. The current ACT74 firmware version is C20160708V03. The camera shipped with firmware version C20160523V03.

Update 02/03/17: We received several reports from Campark ACT74 owners that ended up with a frozen welcome screen after upgrading the firmware. We do not find any new instructions or updates, but at this point following the instructions below might be risky. We recommend to try to contact Campark support in case you have issues with your ACT74 camera. 

Campark published the instructions to upgrade the Campark ACT74 firmware here.

It is a fairly easy process involving to download the firmware file and placing it on a microSD card. Make sure the Campark is charged with more than 50% before upgrading. After placing the SD card back in the camera, go to the firmware Version option n the settings and push the Up button. 

A dialog pops up asking if you want to upgrade. The installation takes a couple minutes and then your Campark ACT74 is up to date.

I bought this dirt cheap action camera for my kids to make Lego build videos in time lapse mode. The Campark camera supports time lapse recording as well as slow motion. I don't care necessarily about 4K. I have set the camera to 1080p/60fps recording. The camera should deliver acceptable image quality on HD. A GoPro is just too expensive for the purpose. This will be my boy's first action camera. Let's what else they will do with it besides making Lego videos.

I will eventually publish a little review of the Campark ACT74. If you have questions about the Campark ACT74, feel free to email me. I try to find an answer.

The Campark ACT74 is available on Amazon.com. I bought mine in the German Amazon shop for 62,99 Euro.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

