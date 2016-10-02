Lady Gaga Performs Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show: Everything You Need To Know

Lady Gaga will follow the footsteps of Coldplay to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2017. The NFL has officially announced the Lady Gaga Super Bowl 51 Halftime Show on Thursday, September 29. This is one of the earliest announcements of a Super Bowl halftime show act. Last year, the NFL announced Coldplay as Halftime Show performer in December.

A reason for the early announcements are the rumors that Lady Gaga would perform the 2017 Halftime show that surfaced in early September.

Lady Gaga is a six time Grammy Award winner and was nominated for a Golden Globe and Academy Award. She is a global superstar that is in our opinion a perfect pick for the Superbowl halftime show.

On Sunday, October 2, you can watch Lady Gaga talk about her plans for the big Lady Gaga show at the Super Bowl 2017. Tune in to FOX NFL Sunday Pregame Show at 12:00 PM ET on local FOX stations for the exclusive in-studio interview with Lady Gaga. Curt Menefee and Michael Strahan will talk with Lady Gaga about her Halftime Show.

Updates:

Watch the first behind the scenes video of the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Watch the interview with Lady Gaga about the Superbowl Halftime Show.

The performer is no stranger to the Super Bowl. She belted out the National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 last February.

Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show

The Super Bowl LI will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.

Ricky Kirschner is the executive producer of the 2017 halftime show and Hamish Hamilton will be directing the most watched musical event of the year.

The Super Bowl 2017 halftime show set list is not known yet and will be kept secret until the very end. There is always the possibility that the halftime show set list leaks ahead of the show. This has happened in the past. It is though safe to assume that Lady Gaga will perform some of her greatest hits during her Halftime Show.

Lady Gaga Superstar Achievements

Lady Gaga's new single "Perfect Illusion" off her upcoming fifth studio album "Joanne," due out October 21st debuted at #1 on iTunes in 60 countries. She holds the distinction of generating three consecutive Number One albums on the Billboard Hot 100, has won an aforementioned six Grammy Awards, and was recently featured as Billboard's "Woman of the Year." She has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Lady Gaga expanded her talents to television last Fall when she appeared as The Countess on the fifth season of Ryan Murphy's anthology series "American Horror Story: Hotel" for FX Network. Subsequently, she won the Golden Globe Award for "Best Actress -- Miniseries or Television Film" for her performance on the show. Next up she will star in the Bradley Cooper-directed film "A Star is Born" for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Lady Gaga will sing new songs from her album Joanne in a Dive Bar Tour sponsored by Budlight. The first performance of Lady Gaga in a Dive Bar is on Oct 5 at 10pm broadcasted live on Bud Light's Facebook page. The new Lady Gaga album will go on sale October 20.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Show Performer

Lady Gaga joins the ranks of extra ordinary artists that have performed at a Super Bowl Halftime show. The list includes Coldplay, Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Madonna, The Who, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Prince, the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, U2 and more.

Super Bowl 51 #SB51

The Super Bowl 2017 (LI, 51) will be taking place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The Super Bowl LI is a professional football championship game by the National Football League (NFL).

The teams include the winners of the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC) of the National Football League. The winner of the Super Bowl receives the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The AFC Championship an the NFC Championship playoffs determine the teams that will compete in the Big Game. The Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl 50.

