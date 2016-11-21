 
 

World’s First 3D Printed Supercar Showcased At LA Auto Show 2016

Posted: Nov 21 2016, 10:49am CST | by , Updated: Dec 23 2016, 1:07am CST, in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

World’s First Ever 3D Printed Supercar Showcased at LA Auto Show 2016
Credit: GTSpirit
  • Divergent Blade: World’s First Ever 3D Printed Supercar showcased at Los Angeles Auto Show 2016
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

The car is fully 3D printed and was showcased for the first time at the event.

The Divergent Blade was first introduced at Pebble Beach this year in its all 3D printed glory. Later on it was revealed that it will be properly showcased this year too with some updates.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Thus the LA motor show this year saw another Divergent Blade which is a 3D printed car and is updated from the previous version. It has an upgraded chassis and has all the qualities of a Supercar. 

Divergent 3D will use a mix of many aluminums to make up the body and parts. The car will use 3d printed aluminum, carbon fiber and titanium to produce the parts of this car. It is expected that this car will be able to go from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, according to GTSpirit.

The car not only looks good but has overall great features too. It is said that a supercar is mostly successful only when it is great in looks and Divergent Blade certainly is an eye candy. 

The company is aiming to impress other car makers with the concept of 3D printed supercars. The 3D printing technique can be used for manufacturing the car parts by companies if not the whole cars.

There are loads of benefits of 3D printing and problems with this concept too. It is expected that 3D printing will definitely change the game of auto making once its goes main stream.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years

22 hours ago, 4:43am CST

Honda and Google&#039;s Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

Honda and Google's Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

22 hours ago, 4:40am CST

2018 Chevy Traverse Teased Ahead of its Debut at Detroit Motor Show

2018 Chevy Traverse Teased Ahead of its Debut at Detroit Motor Show

3 days ago, 1:33pm CST

Global Self-driving Car Market to Reach 138,089 Units by 2024

Global Self-driving Car Market to Reach 138,089 Units by 2024

3 days ago, 10:39am CST

Mercedes-Benz Launches Private Car Sharing Platform Croove

Mercedes-Benz Launches Private Car Sharing Platform Croove

5 days ago, 12:54pm CST

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

10 minutes ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

1 hour ago

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

2 hours ago

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

5 hours ago

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

6 hours ago

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

7 hours ago

Consumer Reports Won&#039;t Recommend New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Won't Recommend New MacBook Pro

7 hours ago

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

8 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

13 hours ago, 2:03pm CST

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

13 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Cars & Vehicles

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years

22 hours ago, 4:43am CST

Honda and Google&#039;s Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

Honda and Google's Waymo start Negotiations on Self-driving Cars

22 hours ago, 4:40am CST

2018 Chevy Traverse Teased Ahead of its Debut at Detroit Motor Show

2018 Chevy Traverse Teased Ahead of its Debut at Detroit Motor Show

3 days ago, 1:33pm CST

Global Self-driving Car Market to Reach 138,089 Units by 2024

Global Self-driving Car Market to Reach 138,089 Units by 2024

3 days ago, 10:39am CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories


Latest News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

10 minutes ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

1 hour ago

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

Nintendo Switch: Launch Date, Price, How to Buy and Everything You Need To Know

2 hours ago

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.