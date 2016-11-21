World’s First 3D Printed Supercar Showcased At LA Auto Show 2016

The Divergent Blade was first introduced at Pebble Beach this year in its all 3D printed glory. Later on it was revealed that it will be properly showcased this year too with some updates.

Thus the LA motor show this year saw another Divergent Blade which is a 3D printed car and is updated from the previous version. It has an upgraded chassis and has all the qualities of a Supercar.

Divergent 3D will use a mix of many aluminums to make up the body and parts. The car will use 3d printed aluminum, carbon fiber and titanium to produce the parts of this car. It is expected that this car will be able to go from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, according to GTSpirit.

The car not only looks good but has overall great features too. It is said that a supercar is mostly successful only when it is great in looks and Divergent Blade certainly is an eye candy.

The company is aiming to impress other car makers with the concept of 3D printed supercars. The 3D printing technique can be used for manufacturing the car parts by companies if not the whole cars.

There are loads of benefits of 3D printing and problems with this concept too. It is expected that 3D printing will definitely change the game of auto making once its goes main stream.