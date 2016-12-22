How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

Nintendo fans will need to beat Jimmy Fallon to the punch to buy a Nintendo Switch on launch day. The host of the Tonight Show is super excited about the Switch. Fallon was last night the first person on TV to play Zelda on the Switch.

Don't Miss: Amazon Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle on Sale at Black Friday Prices

Nintendo is notorious to have short supply for its new consoles. The Wii was very hard to find for a long time and new mini NES is driving consumers mad this holiday season. The $59.99 NES Classic is in extreme short supply and Nintendo is unable to ship a significant resupply to resellers in weeks.

The Nintendo Switch is expected to sell out on launch day and will be hard to find for weeks or even months after launch. Resellers are already preparing to snag up as many Switch consoles to resell them on Amazon and eBay for at least a 100% profit. Finding Nintendo Switch in stock after the initial launch batch sells out will be very difficult for an extended time.

It might take Nintendo until Fall to make enough Switch consoles to satisfy demand. The Switch will be one of the most popular Holiday gifts for the Holiday shopping season 2017.

Three stores have started to list the Nintendo Switch including Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. Target, Walmart and ToysRUs are expected to be also retailers offering the Switch at launch.

There will be midnight launches for the Nintendo Switch at several retailers. The online availability of the Switch is expected to be very limited on launch day. To track online inventory, shoppers can use zoolert and NowInStock. Both inventory tracker have already setup the Nintendo Switch trackers. We also recommend to use the Chrome browser extension Page Monitor Pro to monitor Nintendo Switch product pages in the hours ahead of the release.

As soon as the Walmart SKU and the Target DPCI numbers for the Nintendo Switch are known the BrickSeek tool will come in handy to try to spot inventory of the Switch at local stores.

Nintendo will reveal the price and launch date of the Nintendo Switch and more details on January 12, 2017. The Switch will be released somewhen in March of 2017.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch aka Nintendo NX.

Find the latest deals on Holiday gifts and guides in the Holiday Gifts 2016 coverage. Holiday shoppers can find all information needed to find Hatchimals and Nintendo NES Classic in time for Christmas.