GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

ISP and Cloud platform comes back to the Big Game. Brace yourself for the GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 ad. The 12th GoDaddy Super Bowl campaign will promote a new, yet-to-be-released product.

Update: The GoDaddy Super Bowl 2017 commercial has been released online on Feb. 1.

While not revealing the commercial's specific storyline, GoDaddy is tipping its creative hand as much to say the campaign plays to the cultural and commercial power of the Internet by way of iconic images and humor in a thirty-second spot that kicks off a larger campaign.

The prolific Super Bowl advertiser is also planning to revive its "see more online" digital marketing maneuver to drive viewers to the GoDaddy website during the Super Bowl broadcast. GoDaddy has been creating insane traffic spikes with past Super Bowl ads. College humor and scantily glad women have lured Super Bowl viewers to visit the GoDaddy site to see more of the Super Bowl ads.

GoDaddy launched this highly successfully tactic more than a decade ago, well before television viewers were routinely watching live sports together with a computer or mobile device.

After sitting out the last Super Bowl for the first time since 2005, Chief Marketing Officer Barb Rechterman is ready to return to advertising's biggest stage with something quite different, in terms of its digital payoff. "Driving viewers to the website with a digital extension is a tactic we've been using for many years, but the way we engage viewers with the 2017 digital extension won't look anything like what you've seen from us in the past. This is more than a simple brand play. This year, we're going to take viewers on a fun ride that engages them around our latest product," said Rechterman.

As GoDaddy approaches its 20th anniversary, the 2017 Super Bowl ad creative is designed to kick-off a year-long marketing campaign revolving around the power of the Internet. The 'big game' spot is set to be filmed in early January and is the creation of Bullish, the new brand agency that recently joined forces with GoDaddy.

"There is no other company in the world that has both the technological prowess and insatiable customer focus as GoDaddy," said Brent Vartan, Managing Partner, Bullish Inc. "We are extremely excited to help the brand look at the Super Bowl … and the many product stories to follow … in a different manner in GoDaddy's quest to help people pursue successful, independent ventures."

