Vitamin and Supplement retailer GNC comes to the Big Game. The GNC Super Bowl 2017 ad will kick off a big marketing push to get GNC on a positive trajectory.

On January 26, GNC released three teasers for the GNC Super Bowl 2017 commercial. The short 11 seconds videos are about the courage to change. One video shows an elderly man swimming in a pool. The voice over says: "Live each day as if it would be your first." Watch all three GNC Super Bowl 2017 ad teasers on this video page.

GNC is undergoing big changes. The company just announced to close all its retail outlets on December 28 and reopen them on December 29 as One New GNC, offering a supposedly improved experience for customers.

The company will offer a single price both in store and on GNC.com, replacing multiple pricing structures across channels and membership levels. A new loyalty program named My GNC Rewards, is designed to give consumers an easy to use incentive to shop GNC. This program will be supported by the launch of a new GNC mobile app available on or before December 28 in the iTunes app and Google Play stores.

Additionally, new POS terminals, rolling out across the chain, will speed the checkout process, help guide customer decisions based on purchase history and manage loyalty programs. Associates will be armed with tablets that support their training and empower them to answer customers' questions and recommend products and wellness regimens.

"As we said on our last conference call, we're making these investments because we believe in this business, its future and our ability to return to growth and deliver shareholder value," said Robert F. Moran, Interim Chief Executive Officer of GNC. "The New GNC leaves the old, broken model behind. We're confident it will have a positive impact on the business, but it will take time for the changes to take hold and translate to improved financial results."

The New GNC will launch in all 4,464 U.S. owned and franchised locations when stores open Dec. 29, just as consumers are resolving to get fit and stay well.

"We built the New GNC around our customers' wants, their needs and their aspirations," said Jeffrey R. Hennion, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & e-Commerce Officer for GNC. "Our customers rely on us for solutions and to find innovative products at a great price. Our new model meets those needs and gives customers an exceptional, rewarding experience at lower prices so they can Live Well."

Stores will celebrate the One New GNC throughout the month of January with a 1 Million Point Giveaway contest. Customers who enroll in the free My GNC Rewards program gain an entry into the sweepstakes with each transaction. In addition, stores will be offering sampling and giveaways each Saturday throughout the month.

GNC's stock price got hammered down by 58% this year and the retailer also had to pay a $2.25m fine to the U.S. Department of Justice after it was accused of selling illegal dietary supplements.

The GNC Super Bowl 2017 ad is aimed at making all these bad things go away and provide a fresh start. "We’re going to be in the first quarter and we’re still working on the details of the creative concept. But, this is a big thing for us. It starts with the Super Bowl but it goes for about two months with multiple TV ads," Jeffrey Hennion, chief marketing officer of GNC Holding Inc., told FOXBusiness.com.

GNC knows that the Super Bowl is a big investment, but GNC believes a Superbowl ad is the best way to drive returns and make the new GNC known to consumers.

