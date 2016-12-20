 
 

New York Toy Fair 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Posted: Dec 20 2016, 12:36am CST

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Toy Fair in New York is the place to find out what the next hard to find Holiday toys (think Hatchimals) will be for the Holidays 2017.

Every year, the New York ToyFair opens its doors to thousands of global play professionals who will shape and shift the toy market for the next year. They take over 415,000 square feet of space to fill with games, entertainment, and of course toys. Last year, toys like Hatchimals were popular, only foreshadowing what would come this Christmas season.

This is an event that is open to people within the toy trade only – not the public, and certainly not children.

When is Toy Fair 2017?

The New York ToyFair will run from February 18, 2017 to February 21, 2017. The hours are as follows:

Saturday, February 18

9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, February 19

9:00 am – 6:00 pm 

Monday, February 20

9:00 am – 6:00 pm 

Tuesday, February 21

9:00 am – 4:00 pm

Do I Have to Register for Toy Fair 2017?

You do have to register to go to Toy Fair 2017. Below are the links you will need to get your registration process started:
Attendee Registration

Exhibitor Registration

Press Registration

Planning for Toy Fair 2017

If you want to attend Toy Fair 2017, you should start planning now. There are many hotels available in New York, though the ones that won’t cost as much are far more difficult to get.

You should go into the event with a plan of how to approach the exhibiting companies. On the ToyFair website, you can find an interactive map that will allow you to plan where you want to go using specific names or to use Product Zones.

Who Can Attend the Toy Fair?

Toy Fair was designed for Retailers, wholesalers, importer-distributors, buying groups and manufacturers' reps. Certain people, like consumers, shippers, packers, and other firms related to design are not eligible to attend.

Calliope Games will be one of the companies attending Toy Fair this year. Their games will be hugely popular as they combine the old-school fun of traditional games with more modern conveniences. Calliope will offer up some 

How can Consumers the New Toys at Toy Fair?

Consumers and supervised children will be able to attend an event created specifically for them. This is a sister event to Toy Fair where children and adults can play with the biggest toys of tomorrow. It won’t be held until November 4-5, 2017. This will be held at the Javits Convention Center.

I4U News will also report about the highlights and hottest new toy releases presented at the Toy Fair 2017.

What will be the Hatchimal of next season? Whatever it will be, it will likely be at New York Toy Fair 2017.

The Author

Noel Diem
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

