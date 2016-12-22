The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

Porsche is all set to deliver some high quality luxurious cars in a coming few years. Some of the cars are currently being developed and it is being considered that customers get to have the same but more refined taste of luxury that Porsche is known for but in updated vehicles. The company is working immensely hard in the domain of exterior, lightings, exhaust systems and aerodynamics in order to make the cars cooler than ever.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

These are the cars that will be out in the next five years to come are being developed by the company these days.

The Porsche Panamera Executive

The Porsche Panamera Executive will be launched spring 2017 and will have a starting price close to One million dollars. The Porsche Panamera Executive is going to be a special Porsche as it will have an extended wheelbase. The extended wheelbase is introduced due to the fact that in USA and China, the chauffeur limousines are in high demand and this car will be a good competition for them.

The Executive is elongated by 15 centimeters and will come with a number of additional equipment. The car will have a standard glass roof with electric adjustable seats as well. These seats will have a heating system for a comfortable ride too. The Porsche Panamera Executive will come with a four-zone automatic air conditioning type. It will showcase LED lights with cornering shape. It will also boast folding tables and a center console along with displays at the rear.

Porsche 911 GTS

Porsche 911 GTS is coming to town in 2017 as well. The 911 GTS will showcase a 3.0 liter turbo engine. It is supposed to be a string engine, stringer than Carrera S which supports a 420 bhp. The car will come with sporty exhausts and central locking rims too.

The car will be launched in the year 2017. The best thing about this car is that it is a hybrid model by Porsche and is supposed to offer a range of 50 kilometers on battery power. The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid will have an engine of 462bhp with a 700Nm torque.

These numbers are pretty similar to that of 918 Spyder as well so we can expect a similar performance from engine on the base level. The Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid will be the most affordable Panamera in the lineup by Porsche. It is cheaper than Panamera 4S which is priced at 113,027 Euros.

It is rumored that Porsche 911 GT3 Facelift will have an early launch in the year 2017. This car is under development these days. It is supposed to get its front design from 991 MKII. The face lift of the car lets it have a bigger front apron. It will showcase new headlights and redesigned LED indicators as well It can be seen that the tail lights have been redesigned as well.

The car surely has gotten a facelift but hasn’t gotten any kind of upgrade in terms of engine. The car will come with the same old 3.8 liter petrol engine with the horsepower of 475hp. The car will be available in automatic transmission but we are expecting a manual classic kind of transmission too.

The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo is then new car by Porsche that will be launched in the year 2017 as well. This Panamera will work as a station wagon for the owner. The car is supposed to have a longer and sleeker roof along with a more prominent C-pillar giving it a strong dimension.

The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo will offer a good leg room and high quality interior design. It has gotten redesigned tail lights and a new spoiler as well. The car has been built on a completely new platform that will ensure weight saving and increased balancing for sure. The engine of this car is similar to that of a limo.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be revealed officially in the market somewhere around 2017. The latest pictures show that this surely is going to be a bold model from company. It is being said that overall performance of Porsche 911 GT2 RS will be much better than GT3RS which is a great car too. The car is supposed to have a powerful engine up to almost 600bhp.

Porsche 928/ Panamera Coupe

This is car will be available in market by the end of 2017. The Porsche 928/ Panamera Coupe looks like a full sized four door car in the first look however upon close inspection it can be revealed that it has cropped doors which cannot formulate a four door car. The car is smaller in length and have a low wheel base. It is being speculated that it will serve as a successor of V8 Coupe 928.

This surely is a Panamera disguised as a coupe which means that Porsche certainly is stepping into the dimension of coupe through its Panamera range. The rumors say that an original body will be presented later on after the prototype is given green signal in terms of performance by the engineers.

Porsche Cayenne III

The Porsche Cayenne III will be available in market by the end of year 2017 as well. The company had already said that it will not be revealed by the end of year 2016 but will be revealed in early 2017 while the mass production will start later on.

The car will be given a sporty look and is made 300 kilograms lighter than older models. This will help in aerodynamics and speed. The car will be available in all wheel drive and an electromagnetic roll stabilization. It is also expected that it will use a four cylinder engine.

Porsche Project 551

The Porsche Project 551 might be seen somewhere in the year 2018. The car supposed to be an entry level low priced Porsche that will actually be a people’s car. The company is planning to set a basic price of 37,000 Euros for this car.

It is currently assumed that it will have a four-cylinder engine with options of 180, 210 and 240 bhp of power.

The Next Generation of Porsche 911

The next generation of Porsche 911 is being tested as well. The only thing that is confirmed about this model is the increased width of wheel arches of the 911. This showcases the fact that Porsche is trying to broaden their horizon with a wide track on both front and rear axles.

It is also expected that one might see a hybrid variant of the car and along with the petrol version.

Porsche 960

The Porsche 960 will be a hybrid Porsche to look for. It will arrive somewhere in the mid of year 2019. The car will have similar features like that of Ferrari 488 and will be the next generation model of 911.

Porsche Dakar

It will be launched in the year 2019. It is speculated that we might get to see a crossover in the form of Dakar which will be the equivalent of 911 basic car. It’s been 32 years when Porsche won the famous Dakar rally, thus it might be the right time to get a new model on roll in order to pay tribute to historic event.

It might be the perfect opportunity to see a sports car under the hood of a cross over in the form of Porsche Dakar.

Porsche Sahara

Porsche Sahara will be available in market in year 2021. This will be a SUV coupe. We are expecting it to have a v8 engine that will be a four cylinder automatic transmission engine.