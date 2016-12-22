 
 

How To Get The NES Classic Before Holidays

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 7:25am CST

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays
 

There are still ways to get the NES Classic before Christmas. Updated.

Trying to buy a Nintendo NES Classic can be extremely frustrating. Robert Feight was the 25th person in line at Best Buy yesterday. The store only had 24 NES Classic available. Robert's bad luck did not end there. Later he was 4th in line at a GameStop that just received a UPS shipment with three NES. This video documents his NES ordeal.

Shoppers need to be aware that Robert's experience is not unusual. This is how it is for a lot of people trying to get a NES in time for the Holidays.

As there are only two days left until Christmas Eve, the options to find a NES in stock are getting limited. Target Stores seem to be the most consistent in getting new NES Classic inventory on a regular basis.

The Nintendo Store in New York sells the NES Classic at 2pm ET today. Tickets will be handed out at 1pm ET.

All Meijer Stores will have limited stock of the Nintendo NES Classic console Thursday, Dec 22. at 8am.

GameStop has sent us a statement about NES Classic availability in GameStop stores. The NES Classic Edition is arriving in GameStop stores now and will be available for purchase upon arrival. Some stores received units on Tuesday, some Wednesday, some will on Thursday. Stores will not use the sign availability method on this round. The units will be available as they arrive and on a first-come, first-served basis. "Again, this is a very limited number. And this is the last batch before Hanukkah/Christmas," according to the statement. 

NES hunters use BrickSeek to spot Target stores with NES in stock. Brick Seek's in stock numbers are estimates and not always accurate. There is also a recent problem of reported high number of NES in stock that are not correct. Still, there are many customers who successfully used BrickSeek to get a NES at Target. 

Shoppers need to line up in the early morning hours to have a chance to get a NES in a Target store that shows stock on BrickSeek. There are also reports of shoppers scoring a NES Classic during the day at Target as stores get deliveries during the day as well. Stalking local Target stores is worth the effort.

Amazon has sold the NES Classic in the past days through its Prime Now service in select cities. Yesterday people in New York, Seattle and Portland were able to order a $59.99 NES Classic with free 2-Day delivery. It is possible that Amazon has more NES today available through Prime Now. Checking your ZIP code at around 8am on Prime Now can easily score customers a NES. The NES Classic shows up in stock before Amazon announces the sale on its Twitter account.

The NES Classic has been available on amazon.com all the time since launch, but only from 3rd party resellers. The current offers on Amazon.com are starting at $189.99, plus $3.99 shipping.

The demand for the NES is crazy and Nintendo does not come even close to make enough of this retro console. Nintendo fans already freak when thinking about the prospects of getting their hands on a Nintendo Switch.

Other stores to check today for NES Classic stock include Best Buy and GameStop. Find all stores in the NES Classic shopping guide

The NES Classic Edition has not been on sale online since three days. GameStop was selling NES Bundles on Dec. 19.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. 

About the Nintendo NES Classic

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Right now all stores are sold out of the retro 80s TV gaming console.

Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $210 and up. 

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The ThinkGeek store has said to sell the NES as well, but has not given a release date yet. Each day, NES hunters are using services like Brick Seek to spot inventory at local stores. The NES has not been on sale online since December 3, besides the Urban Outfitters sale yesterday.

All stores and methods to find a NES Classic are detailed in the NES Classic Shopping Guide for December.

