 
 

Snow Falls In Sahara Desert For The First Time In 40 Years

Posted: Dec 21 2016, 2:45pm CST | by , Updated: Dec 21 2016, 2:48pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Snow Falls in Sahara Desert for the First Time in 40 Years
Credit:Karim Bouchetata/Geoff Robinson
 

It's just the second time when Sahara Desert has experienced snowfall

Sahara Desert has turned white as snowflakes have fallen there on Monday afternoon.

The incredible images taken by amateur photographer Karim Bouchetata show that a hot and dry Algerian town deep in Sahara Desert is all covered in snow. It is first time when snow hit the region in 37 years. The last time snow was reportedly seen in Sahara in February 1979.

In the images, a thin layer of snow can be seen resting atop the orange sand of Sahara, which is the largest hot desert in the world. The desert expands more than 9 million square kilometers over North Africa and its temperature can reach up to 50 degrees Celsius. Witnessing snowfall in a desert is indeed an incredible view.

“Everyone was stunned to see snow falling in the desert, it is such a rare occurrence.” Photographer Karim Bouchetata told The Independent.

“It looked amazing as the snow settled on the sand and made a great set of photos.”

However, the snow lasted for just one day and melted away due to warm Sahara temperature.

The town Ain Sefra is often referred as “The Gateway to the Desert.” This town also experienced snowfall in 1979.

Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

