Spin Master Announces Hatchimals Contest

Still don't have a Hatchimal to put under the Christmas tree this year? The creator of the toy, Spin Master, may have a solution for you. Of course, it is going to take some luck (which is pretty much all most people will have at getting a Hatchimal at all this year) and a few extra emails into your inbox, but it is better than trying to fight someone at your local Target or Toys 'R Us.

Unfortunately, you might not be able to get the Hatchimal in time for Christmas, but you might be able to get your hands on one before 2017.

Spin Master has announced that they will be giving away forty-five Hatchimals to followers of the Facebook page and newsletter. You MUST be signed up for the newsletter in order to win. Each day, 15 people will win the toys, so you will be able to put a placeholder under the tree. It is only open to residents of the United States and Canada.

You can still enter for today and tomorrow - so don't throw away your shot at getting a chance to win a Hatchimal!