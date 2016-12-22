 
 

Facebook Has Emerged As A New Kind Of Media Platform: Zuckerburg

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 12:31am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Facebook has Emerged as a new kind of Media Platform: Zuckerburg
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Facebook is neither a "traditional" media company, nor it is a "traditional" technology company, CEO Mark Zuckerburg has said, adding that it is a new kind of platform.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Zuckerburg on Wednesday invited his 82 million followers on Facebook to sit in on his discussion with Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg on Facebook Live where he tried to explain the nature of Facebook and attempted to answer several much-asked questions.

"We build technology and we feel responsible for how it is used. We do not write the news that people read on the platform, but at the same time we know that we do a lot more than just distributing the news. We are an important part of the public discourse," Zuckerburg said on Facebook Live.

However, earlier this year in an event in Italy, Zuckerburg had said that Facebook was a technology company and not just a media company, according to a report in Digital Trends.

Critics have blamed the social networking giant Facebook for influencing the US-elections in favour of President-elect Donald Trump by circulating a "host of fake news stories about political topics."

"Reflecting on 2016, this is just something that I am proud that people in this company take so seriously," Zuckerburg said on the issue of fake news.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

1 hour ago

Courtesy HealthyWage.com

How to Make Money on Healthy New Year’s Resolutions

17 hours ago, 3:34pm CST

Facebook takes on Google Doodle with Featured Messages

Facebook takes on Google Doodle with Featured Messages

1 day ago, 1:14am CST

Facebook CEO Has Developed A New AI Assistant Jarvis Voiced by Morgan Freeman

Facebook CEO Has Developed A New AI Assistant Jarvis Voiced by Morgan Freeman

1 day ago, 2:35pm CST

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

4 minutes ago

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

20 minutes ago

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

1 hour ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

1 hour ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

1 hour ago

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

1 hour ago

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

1 hour ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

2 hours ago

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

2 hours ago

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

3 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Technology News

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

1 hour ago

Courtesy HealthyWage.com

How to Make Money on Healthy New Year’s Resolutions

17 hours ago, 3:34pm CST

Facebook takes on Google Doodle with Featured Messages

Facebook takes on Google Doodle with Featured Messages

1 day ago, 1:14am CST

Facebook CEO Has Developed A New AI Assistant Jarvis Voiced by Morgan Freeman

Facebook CEO Has Developed A New AI Assistant Jarvis Voiced by Morgan Freeman

1 day ago, 2:35pm CST

More Technology News Stories


Latest News

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

4 minutes ago

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

20 minutes ago

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

1 hour ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.