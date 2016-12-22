Last Minute Holiday Gift Deals Before Today's Free Two-Day Shipping Cutoff Date

The last two days before the Holidays are here. Amazon Prime members are used to get free two-day shipping on their purchases on amzon.com. This convenient perk ends today for orders that customers want in time for Christmas Eve. The free (for Prime) two-day shipping ends today, Dec. 22 on amazon.com.

With Prime Now, Amazon can deliver gifts on Christmas Eve for the die hard procrastinators. The Free Two-Hour Delivery is available in select cities until December 24, 9:45pm local time. Find all Amazon Holiday Shipping Cut Off Times.

Featured below are the best Holiday deals available today on the last day of free two-day shipping.

Best Holiday Deals and Sales

$229.96 Sony PS4 500GB Uncharted Bundle

$40 Makeblock DIY mBot Kit

$179.99 Cozmo by Anki Robot Pre-order - in stock Dec. 27.

Deals on all Amazon Devices

Over 20% off selected ILIFE Robotic Vacuums

Amazon Kindle Unlimited is 25% off

$17.59 Snap Circuits Jr. SC-100 Electronics Discovery Kit

Amazon's Best 4K HDR TV Deals

Free One-Day Shipping on Select Watches and Jewelry

The Holiday shopping season 2016 is dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. Shoppers can use our guides to get last minute tips to find Hatchimals Deals and to fnd Nintendo NES Classic Deals.

Popular Holiday gifts of 2016 also include the new Xbox One S, Sony PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. Driven by the HDR support of these video game consoles, consumers look into getting a new 4K HDR TV for the Holidays. The hottest Holiday gifts, gift guides and deals are available in the Holiday Gifts 2016 coverage.