NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

There are still opportunities to find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock on Thursday, Dec. 22. The hard to find retro console has been available at select Target, Walmart and Best Buy stores over the past days in limited quantities. The easiest way to get a NES Classic this week was with Amazon Prime Now.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

It is possible that Amazon is selling the NES Classic again today with free 2-hour shipping in cities with Prime Now.

The Nintendo Store in New York sells the NES Classic at 2pm ET today. Tickets will be handed out at 1pm ET.

GameStop has sent us a statement about NES Classic availability in select GameStop stores. The NES Classic Edition is arriving in GameStop stores now and will be available for purchase upon arrival. Some stores received units on Tuesday, some Wednesday, some will today.

GameStop Stores will not use the sign availability method on this round. The NES Classic units will be available as they arrive and on a first-come, first-served basis. "Again, this is a very limited number. And this is the last batch before Hanukkah/Christmas," according to the statement.

It's going to be a hit and miss to find a GameStop store with NES in stock. Don't expect more than 3 to 5 NES in stock, in case the store received inventory. GameStop stores have also receiving NES during the day. Lining up in the early morning hours might work, but is not necessarily the right strategy.

Meijer Stores will have limited NES Classic consoles in stock at 8am in stores. Meijer operates 200 stores that are located in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, with additional locations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Kentucky. Meijer did not specify if all locations will have NES in stock in the announcement made on Twitter, but said in a response to a customer that all stores will have limited NES inventory. To find a local Meijer store, customers can visit the meijer.com. Customers can call 1-877-363-4537 to try to find out specifics for their local Meijer store.

Lining up early at a Mejjer store Thursday morning is today's most solid option to buy a $59.99 NES Classic console. Some Meijer Stores started to sell NES at 6am local time. Shoppers should check when their local Mejier store opens.

The NES Classic Edition has not been on sale online since three days. GameStop was selling NES Bundles on Dec. 19.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Right now all stores are sold out of the retro 80s TV gaming console.

Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $210 and up.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The ThinkGeek store has said to sell the NES as well, but has not given a release date yet. Each day, NES hunters are using services like Brick Seek to spot inventory at local stores. The NES has not been on sale online since December 3, besides the Urban Outfitters sale yesterday.

All stores and methods to find a NES Classic are detailed in the NES Classic Shopping Guide for December.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 is dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. Shoppers can use our guides to get last minute tips to find Hatchimals Deals and to fnd Nintendo NES Classic Deals.

Popular Holiday gifts of 2016 also include the new Xbox One S, Sony PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. Driven by the HDR support of these video game consoles, consumers look into getting a new 4K HDR TV for the Holidays. The hottest Holiday gifts, gift guides and deals are available in the Holiday Gifts 2016 coverage.