 
 

NES Classic In Stock At GameStop And Mejier Stores On Thursday

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 7:04am CST | by , Updated: Dec 22 2016, 7:28am CST, in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nintendo
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Two days left until Christmas Eve. Two stores announced limited availability of the NES Classic on Thursday. Updated.

There are still opportunities to find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock on Thursday, Dec. 22. The hard to find retro console has been available at select Target, Walmart and Best Buy stores over the past days in limited quantities. The easiest way to get a NES Classic this week was with Amazon Prime Now

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

It is possible that Amazon is selling the NES Classic again today with free 2-hour shipping in cities with Prime Now.

The Nintendo Store in New York sells the NES Classic at 2pm ET today. Tickets will be handed out at 1pm ET.

GameStop has sent us a statement about NES Classic availability in select GameStop stores. The NES Classic Edition is arriving in GameStop stores now and will be available for purchase upon arrival. Some stores received units on Tuesday, some Wednesday, some will today.

GameStop Stores will not use the sign availability method on this round. The NES Classic units will be available as they arrive and on a first-come, first-served basis. "Again, this is a very limited number. And this is the last batch before Hanukkah/Christmas," according to the statement. 

It's going to be a hit and miss to find a GameStop store with NES in stock. Don't expect more than 3 to 5 NES in stock, in case the store received inventory. GameStop stores have also receiving NES during the day. Lining up in the early morning hours might work, but is not necessarily the right strategy.

Meijer Stores will have limited NES Classic consoles in stock at 8am in stores. Meijer operates 200 stores that are located in Michigan's Lower Peninsula, with additional locations in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, and Kentucky. Meijer did not specify if all locations will have NES in stock in the announcement made on Twitter, but said in a response to a customer that all stores will have limited NES inventory. To find a local Meijer store, customers can visit the meijer.com. Customers can call 1-877-363-4537 to try to find out specifics for their local Meijer store.

Lining up early at a Mejjer store Thursday morning is today's most solid option to buy a $59.99 NES Classic console. Some Meijer Stores started to sell NES at 6am local time. Shoppers should check when their local Mejier store opens. 

The NES Classic Edition has not been on sale online since three days. GameStop was selling NES Bundles on Dec. 19.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. 

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Right now all stores are sold out of the retro 80s TV gaming console.

Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $210 and up. 

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The ThinkGeek store has said to sell the NES as well, but has not given a release date yet. Each day, NES hunters are using services like Brick Seek to spot inventory at local stores. The NES has not been on sale online since December 3, besides the Urban Outfitters sale yesterday.

All stores and methods to find a NES Classic are detailed in the NES Classic Shopping Guide for December.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 is dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. Shoppers can use our guides to get last minute tips to find Hatchimals Deals and to fnd Nintendo NES Classic Deals

Popular Holiday gifts of 2016 also include the new Xbox One S, Sony PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. Driven by the HDR support of these video game consoles, consumers look into getting a new 4K HDR TV for the Holidays. The hottest Holiday gifts, gift guides and deals are available in the Holiday Gifts 2016 coverage.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

1 hour ago

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

1 hour ago

Last Minute Holiday Gift Deals before Today&#039;s Free Two-Day Shipping Cutoff Date

Last Minute Holiday Gift Deals before Today's Free Two-Day Shipping Cutoff Date

5 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals 2016

Best Holiday Deals 2016

6 hours ago

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

45 minutes ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

55 minutes ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

1 hour ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

1 hour ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

1 hour ago

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

2 hours ago

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

2 hours ago

Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

2 hours ago

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon

Google Lunar X Prize Team Indus and Hakuto Will Share a Ride to Moon

3 hours ago

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

3 hours ago

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

The New Porsche Models Coming in Next 5 Years: 911 GTS, Panamera Sport Turismo, Cayenne III, Porsche 928 and More

3 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale

Your Deals on Amazon


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Holiday Gift Guide

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

1 hour ago

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

1 hour ago

Last Minute Holiday Gift Deals before Today&#039;s Free Two-Day Shipping Cutoff Date

Last Minute Holiday Gift Deals before Today's Free Two-Day Shipping Cutoff Date

5 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals 2016

Best Holiday Deals 2016

6 hours ago

More Holiday Gift Guide Stories


Latest News

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

45 minutes ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

55 minutes ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

1 hour ago

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.