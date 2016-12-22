 
 

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 4:52am CST | by , Updated: Dec 22 2016, 4:55am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

How Music Can Influence Your Mood?
Getty Images
  • Study shows Dopaminergic genes are linked to brain
 

New study shows brain dopamine linked to human moods and behavior, especially when there are certain sounds, like music or noise. But, different individuals react to sounds differently in terms of emotions. Study links different reactions to genes variability in different individuals.

A new imagining study was done on genetics by Professor Elvira Brattico from Aarhus University. Braticco conducted this research with the University of Helsinki, Finland in two Italian hospitals.

First of all the study showed that effect of music or noise on human emotions is due to dopamine function in the brain. The research also published in the journal Neuroscience, which showed that D2 dopamine’s function varies that determines the effect of music. It also shows effects of noise and music on GG and GT genotypes.

Music had good effects on brain than noise as mood of an individual becomes pleasant after listening music than listening any other noise. The study showed biological means of variability to explain how the environment affects mood in different ways.

The study revealed the link between genes and phenotypes through biological means from variation in genetic functions to brain physiology behavior. The approach becomes important when behavior becomes difficult and variable, that shows the role of certain biological factors, stated Tiziana Quarto, Ph.D. student at University of Helsinki, and first author of the research study.

This research is a first step where imaging genetics approach is used to study sounds and music. The scientists are excited with the results that show that even a little music can affect mood in a positive way, said Professor Elvira Brattico. He also said that this new discovery can help treat certain brain disorders linked with dopaminergic neurotransmission. The study can also help in abnormal moods or emotions.

