Arctic Temperatures to Soar 50 Degrees Above Normal on Thursday

The temperatures in the Arctic are to soar to 50 degrees above the normal for this week. This is not good. A pre-Christmas heat wave seems to have swept the Arctic.

The frozen ice sheets will be approaching their melting point which is scary even to contemplate far less witness. It could signify big trouble. This is the second year that has seen the Arctic experiencing a heat wave. In November, the temperatures soared up by 36 degrees above normal.

Climate change thus is a very real thing no matter what Donald Trump may say. In the current year, warning signs were there and they will become even more prominent in the future.

Polar sea ice is at its lowest. Through last month’s heat wave, over 19,000 square miles of this sea ice melted to the shock of climate change scientists. It was something entirely unprecedented.

The weather report shows a red mass above the North Pole where things don’t look alright. Yet in actuality, the heat wave is more potent than it is shown to be in the weather report.

The heat wave that is running rampant at present has been caused by many factors. A powerhouse storm east of Greenland is one of them. It automatically attracts warmth to the Arctic.

Also the lack of sea ice is another factor. It would have acted as a buffer that stopped the influx of heat. Such a series of circumstances would have been extremely unlikely had man-made pollutants never entered the equation.

By the burning of fossil fuels, greenhouse gases are released into the atmosphere which cause global warming, according to Huffington Post.

Were such trends to become the normal state of affairs, it would spell a lot of trouble for the globe and its inhabitants. Something must be done to slow climate change if not bring it to a grinding halt.

Such melting of ice sheets at the poles means that sea levels would rise considerably so as to cause flooding of coastal areas. Catastrophes and disasters would be the order of the day were such a scenario to become commonplace.