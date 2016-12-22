 
 

Watch Elon Musk Freak Out On Landing Of First SpaceX Rocket

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 5:45am CST

 

  • SpaceX Rocket Landing causes the Founder Elon Musk to give a Series of Reactions
 

First rocket landing caused the SpaceX founder Elon Musk to give a series of bodily and facial reactions that were quite amusing.

SpaceX once had its first Falcon 9 rocket landing at Cape Canaveral. All fans of the agency are familiar with what happened way back then. That was a year ago.

SpaceX released pics and video clips of the landing which got seen by many. Yet there was one missing detail that got missed. That was the founder Elon Musk’s reaction and antics upon seeing his agency’s successful rocket landing. 

It is a good thing that National Geographic was there to record the exuberant and uppity fellow that Elon proved to be at the moment of success.

The flurry of emotions that Musk underwent were so extreme that anyone watching would probably look on in amazement and amusement. Everything registered on Musk’s face.

From high strung anxiety to exhilaration that bordered on mania, Musk showed the world that he wore his heart on his sleeve. At one point in the whole sequence, Musk even mistook a maneuver to be a failure and he seemed to be undergoing a panic attack of sorts.   

Once the Falcon 9 rocket made the landing safe and sound, Musk’s happiness knew no bounds. He was filled with glee and gaiety. He sprang from his place and shouted words of recognition and encouragement.

The man appeared to be a four year old child full of charm and excitement. It was like he was racing downstairs after a toy that awaited him. He is not normally known to be very expressive. Yet here for the first time NatGeo captured Elon in a festive mood. He almost seemed to be doing somersaults in the air. 

The video clip lasts merely four minutes. Yet the range of emotions and expressions that Elon Musk displays run the gamut of the colorful human temperament.

He gasped and grinned, he grimaced and got all tied up. Finally, he also seemed to be freaking out. The man seemed to be letting out his inner child.

Currently, though SpaceX, Elon Musk’s agency, is grounded due to the September 1st fiasco in which a very costly Israeli satellite got destroyed while on board the rocket which exploded all of a sudden.

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

