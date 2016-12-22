China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

Early today, China launched a satellite to detect gas emissions in space. The launch followed an agreement to detect climate warming gases. The agreement was done between China and the United States in Paris.

According to a study, China’s large part had to face consequences of carbon in the form of bad flights, closing schools and factories that caused forced red alerts by authorities.

China used Long March-2D rocket to launch the satellite. The Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the northwestern Gobi Desert was used for rocket launch, stated Xinhua.

Satellite TanSat was sent into sun’s orbit that is 700 km above the earth. Weight of the satellite is 620 kg i.e. 1370 lbs. The satellite will detect carbon, its distribution in space and its flow, stated Yin Zengshan, who is chief designer of TanSat at the Chinese Academy of Sciences micro-satellite research institute.

An international study of the launch showed that world’s gas emissions consistently remained for three years in 2016, Reuters reported.

China’s policy makers will get three years data from the satellite, stated news agency. A report says that TanSat will read carbon dioxide on global level after every 16 days that is as accurate as 4 parts per million.

The rocket did not only carry TanSat, but also carried micro-nano satellites of high resolution, and two spectrum micro-nano satellites that will monitor agricultural and forestry, stated news agency.

After Japan and the United States, China is the third one to launch a satellite to study carbon dioxide in space, stated news agency. The study would help a lot to see the effects of carbon on atmosphere. The study would also help experts plan some tools to reduce bad effects of carbon on earth. The researchers hope that satellite would provide them good data.