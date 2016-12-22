 
 

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 7:42am CST

 

Dr. Sylvia Earle gives President Barack Obama a photograph of Tosanoides obama on Midway Atoll. The photograph is from the film "Sea of Hope: America's Underwater Treasures", premiering on National Geographic Channel on January 15, 2017. Credit: Brian Skerry / National Geographic
  Colorful Hawaiian Fish named after Outgoing POTUS Barack Obama
 

A colorful Hawaiian fish has been named after the outgoing POTUS Barack Obama.

The next time the outgoing POTUS Obama is swimming in Hawaiian waters, he may come face to face with a pink, yellow and blue coral reef fish that has been named after him.

Researchers named the previously unlabeled fish species Tosanoides obama. This took place during a NOAA expedition to the Hawaiian islands in the current year. The fish was named after Obama in order to recognize his wonderful work which he did for the sake of environmentalism.  

The marine wildlife resort that Obama opened up in Hawaii has also been a great contribution made by this rare and great President of the United States.

The protected area happens to be one of the last spots on earth that is up for conservation. In a man-made world of concrete, steel and glass, such green and blue sanctuaries of marine wildlife are indeed a blessing.

"We decided to name this fish after President Obama to recognize his efforts to protect and preserve the natural environment, including the expansion of Papahānaumokuākea," said Richard Pyle, Bishop Museum scientist and lead author of the study, published in the open-access scientific journal ZooKeys.

"This expansion adds a layer of protection to one of the last great wilderness areas on Earth." 

Obama decided to take the necessary step to conserve this patch of pristine marine wilderness after Senator Brian Schatz and other conservationists and marine experts combined forces to make the place a special area untouched by man’s plans of progress.   

The area is 1.5 million square kilometers in its expanse. That makes it twice the size of Texas. It is thus the largest marine region on earth to be given protective status.

Only Antarctica’s Ross Sea is larger. During a journey to the area, POTUS Obama met with Sylvia Earle who handed him a picture of the fish named after him. T. Obama is tiny yet lengthy as well. It lives very deep in the blue sea (at a depth of 300 feet).

Coral reefs surround its habitat. Despite the region being rife with all sorts of marine life forms, it has been termed the Twilight Zone since it has hardly been explored by marine biologists.    

When scientists discovered the fish named after POTUS Obama for the first time, they mistook it for another species. Yet it got labeled correctly in the final analysis. The fish is part of a basslet family of fish that are common aquarium pets.

The spot seen on the male of the species kind of reminded the scientists of the symbol POTUS Obama used during his campaign for the presidency. This species of fish is unique to Hawaii and is not to be found anywhere else on the face of the earth.

