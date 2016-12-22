Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Last year, Miley headed out to Australia to be with Liam’s family that include his parents and his brother Chris Hemsworth and his family. The two has just gotten back together and Miley hoped to make it work out between them very much.

After splitting back in 2013, Liam experienced considerable heartache which made Chris skeptical of the renewed romance between the two. However, Miley did her best and won over the family of the man she loves.

Now as the Christmas draws close, it was Liam’s turn to celebrate Christmas with the Cyrus family. They welcomed him with open arms it seems apparent from the family picture that Miley’s younger sister Brandi posted on her Instagram.

Liam is standing next to Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley’s dad and popular country star, in a family Christmas photo. Brandi and Miley are also in the photograph, right in the middle along with mom Tish, brothers Noah and Braison, and sister Trace are also all smiles for the picture. The picture also includes two dogs, held by Billy Ray and Tish.

Miley opted for her usual colourful wardrobe with a pair of pink velour sweatpants, a colourful star print top and a pair of fuzzy cat ears and Liam kept it casual in a simple crew neck sweater and dark pants. Meanwhile, the rest of the Cyrus gang wore black and jeans with a glimpse of red flannel worn by Billy Ray.

Miley also later posted a picture of herself with her parents, Billy Ray and Tish. She also posted a picture of herself with a sweet puppy named Sammy which she captioned, 'OH EM SAMMMMMYYYY!!!!!' She also posted a cuddling picture with her other pooch, Dora. We can assume that photo credits go to Liam.

