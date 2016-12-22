 
 

Gigi Hadid Refuses Zayn Malik’s Proposal

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 8:54am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Gigi Hadid Refuses Zayn Malik’s Proposal
Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik’s proposal on pretense of being too young and not repeating her mom’s unfortunate experience

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have grown as a stronger couple in the past few months. Although their relationship has been overshadowed with rumors about breakups and differences between their schedules and professions.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

They have prevailed. They are absolutely smitten with one another and they have shown their love for each other in public and on social media. 

Zayn has been thinking about the next step it seems because he asked Gigi to marry him, according to sources close to the couple. Zayn proposed to Gigi and she turned him down, Life & Style magazine reports. Gigi has her own reasons for refusing Zayn.

Although she is absolutely in love with him and is very proud to be dating him, as sources report. However, she thinks that they are too young, Gigi being 21 and Zayn at 23, she thinks that they need to see where their life goes before they get married.

She also wants to make sure that Zayn is absolutely the one before she ties the knot with him. Her mother Yolanda Hadid’s experiences of two divorces have a big role to play in Gigi’s ideal about marriage.

Sources close to Gigi say that if she got engaged, she will announce it to the world. She is very happy to be with Zayn and she will be happier if she got engaged. 

It is also better for Zayn. His previous engagement to Perrie Edwards went down very badly when their relationship was stated as the basic cause of Zayn leaving One Direction.

Edwards also threw shade on Zayn for calling off their engagement. Zayn calls Gigi his rock. She has helped him a lot with his anxiety issues. She might also teach him a lesson now to wait and stick to their relationship. 

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

23 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 day ago, 3:28am CST

Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at 99

Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at 99

2 days ago, 9:39am CST

Selena Gomez Becomes New Face of Coach

Selena Gomez Becomes New Face of Coach

4 days ago, 11:53am CST

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

7 minutes ago

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

1 hour ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

1 hour ago

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

Smartphone can Make Live Cell Imaging Easier, Cheaper

1 hour ago

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

1 hour ago

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

1 hour ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

1 hour ago

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

1 hour ago

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

Would You Marry a Sex Robot?

2 hours ago

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

Alien Megastructure Star: Not a Mystery

2 hours ago

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

Watch Elon Musk Freak out on Landing of First SpaceX Rocket

3 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Celebrity News

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

23 minutes ago

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

1 day ago, 3:28am CST

Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at 99

Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at 99

2 days ago, 9:39am CST

Selena Gomez Becomes New Face of Coach

Selena Gomez Becomes New Face of Coach

4 days ago, 11:53am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories


Latest News

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

Hoaxy Search Engine Tracks Spread of Fake News

7 minutes ago

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

23 minutes ago

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

New Hawaiian Fish Species Named After Obama

1 hour ago

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

China Launches Carbon Dioxide Tracking Satellite

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.