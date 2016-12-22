Gigi Hadid Refuses Zayn Malik’s Proposal

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have grown as a stronger couple in the past few months. Although their relationship has been overshadowed with rumors about breakups and differences between their schedules and professions.

They have prevailed. They are absolutely smitten with one another and they have shown their love for each other in public and on social media.

Zayn has been thinking about the next step it seems because he asked Gigi to marry him, according to sources close to the couple. Zayn proposed to Gigi and she turned him down, Life & Style magazine reports. Gigi has her own reasons for refusing Zayn.

Although she is absolutely in love with him and is very proud to be dating him, as sources report. However, she thinks that they are too young, Gigi being 21 and Zayn at 23, she thinks that they need to see where their life goes before they get married.

She also wants to make sure that Zayn is absolutely the one before she ties the knot with him. Her mother Yolanda Hadid’s experiences of two divorces have a big role to play in Gigi’s ideal about marriage.

Sources close to Gigi say that if she got engaged, she will announce it to the world. She is very happy to be with Zayn and she will be happier if she got engaged.

It is also better for Zayn. His previous engagement to Perrie Edwards went down very badly when their relationship was stated as the basic cause of Zayn leaving One Direction.

Edwards also threw shade on Zayn for calling off their engagement. Zayn calls Gigi his rock. She has helped him a lot with his anxiety issues. She might also teach him a lesson now to wait and stick to their relationship.