Scientists Discover a Colourful World Under the Antarctic Ice

Aussie scientists attached a camera to a ROV (remotely operated vehicle) which was then sent underwater to catch in detail the environment of the marine area in Antarctica.

The footage of the camera shows us a rare peek into the wonderful and weird world beneath the ice sheets in the coldest regions of the world. It is indeed an experience watching it all unfold before one’s very eyes.

The robot was meant to salvage a SeapHox pH data logger. This was supposed to record the acidity, oxygen, salinity and temperature of seawater on an hourly basis.

When the public thinks of the Antarctic, a picture of penguins, seals and whales comes up. Yet it is actually much more than just those standard species.

While they may have hogged the limelight, in fact there is more to the Antarctic than just the usual avians and mammals. The footage of the new marine animals in the deep shows quite a rich and unique variety, according to ScienceAlert.

It seems to be productive, techni-colored, dynamic and brimming with biodiversity. Such species as sponges, sea spiders, urchins, sea cucumbers and sea stars all figure in the mix.

The frigid waters that these species exist in are -1.5 degrees Celsius. They are covered by a 1.5 meter layer of frozen sea ice that remains extant for ten months of the year.

Very seldom it happens that an iceberg shifts its position and knocks out an entire species. Yet for most of the time, the sea ice offers protection and security from inclement weather conditions.

Storms that go around hardly get to the species living in the deep blue sea. Thus they are left relatively intact. The biodiversity is quite variegated and rich.

Antarctica is also facing the acidification of its waters. The ROV that gathered video footage of the deep sea also collected diatoms and sediment. Scientists are studying all this with keen interest.

The ultimate impact of the acidification of the oceans in the region due to the role of carbon dioxide may yet reveal itself in the future. Before it is too late, we human beings ought to conserve the species that thrive in the area.