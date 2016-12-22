Wes Anderson Formally Announces His New Film Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson is known for his extraordinary ideas and filmmaking. He was nominated just two years ago for directing the big winning The Grand Budapest Hotel. He is also known for his other projects such as Moonrise Kingdom and The Aquatic Life with Steve Zissou.

Anderson took to YouTube in association with CrowdRise Experience to announce his new project. In the video, Wes is sitting in front of the camera indoors. He announced that he was there to announce the start of his next movie titled Isle of Dogs. He then proceeded to give all the details we need to know about the movie. It’s an animated movie. They are shooting it in England.

He then went on to state the cast for the movie which is pretty extensive. It stars Bryan Cranston, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Scarlett Johannson, F Murray Abraham, Tilda Swinton, Kunichi Nomura, Harvey Keitel, two Akiras; Akira Ito and Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Yoko Ono, Courtey B Vance, Greta Gerwig, Frances McDormand, Bob Balaban and Live Schrieber.

While he was narrating the cast’s names, we see Edward Norton peaking at him from the door, seemingly trying to say something. He says to Wes that he is in it. Wes says that they have Edward in it too.

Wes tells everyone that Edward plays a dog character. Edward corrected him that he’s playing one of the lead dogs actually named Rex. Wes then told Edward that they shot a scene of Norton’s Rex and they can show it as a sneak preview. They cued a video of a brown dog who is staring at the camera. Wes says that there it is but since the dog had no line, they can’t be sure if it was Norton or not.

Furthermore, Wes also announced in the video that they were going to partner with the funding platform CrowdRise. Through CrowdRise, Anderson is hosting a raffle, from which one winner will be chosen to voice a dog in the movie.Proceeds will go towards Martin Scorsese's Film Foundation, which works to preserve and restore old movies.