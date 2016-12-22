 
 

Denis Villeneuve To Direct The Dune Reboot

Denis Villeneuve to Direct the Dune Reboot
Dune Reboot get Denis Villeneuve to direct the movie based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic Dune

Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic novel Dune is an inspiration for many sci-fi geeks and filmmakers. Published in 1965, the book is often called the Bible of sci-fi literature and source material.

Coming at a time when there was not much inspiration in the sci-fi genre, Herbert was approached early in 1973 by film producer Arthur P. Jacobs to acquire the rights for the book to be turned into a movie.

Jacobs died and two years later, the movie was taken over by director Alejandro Jodorowsky who launched into an extensive process of concepts and ideas. Collaborating with Herbert, Jodorowsky's script, extensive storyboards, and concept art were collected and spanned for a movie as long as 14 hours.

The movie could not be made due to financial reasons but the material was sent to all major film studios, and argues that these were inspirational to later film productions, including the Alien, Star Wars, and Terminator series. The movie was finally made in 1984 titled Dune. Directed by David Lynch and starring Kyle MacLachlan, the movie was a failure at the box office but became a cult hit later on.

The story has been picked once more to be made. Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate for the rights his iconic novel, granting the production entity not only rights to film but also TV-based projects on the sci-fi property. The project is titled Dune Reboot.

The various projects would be produced by Thomas Tull, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. The Canadian director, Denis Villeneuve is in talks to direct the project, according to Variety.

Villeneuve is becoming popular for his sci-fi projects. The latest being The Arrival starring Jeremy Renner and Amy Adams. The movie has been a critical and commercial success. Villeneuve seems like the perfect choice to direct the Dune Reboot as he has also expressed his interest in the project.

