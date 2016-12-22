 
 

Pokemon Go Available On Apple Watch

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 6:31pm CST

 

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

It is a feature that many Pokemon Go players have been asking for for months - the ability to play the game on Apple Watches.

If you play and have an Apple Watch, you will now be able to explore the world around you and search for Pokemon directly from your wrist. You can also use the feature to try to hatch Poke Eggs. You'll be able to find the Pokemon originally discovered in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver games.

Apple Watch and Pokemon Go have worked seamlessly together to help Poke Trainers explore the world and interact with Pokemon. With a simple tap, you can discover nearby Pokemon and collect items on the go. Once you do encounter a Pokemon, you will have to use your iPhone to actually collect it. Still, the movements you make will count toward your personal Activity rings and count toward your Pokemon Egg distance, according to the press release.

The Apple Watch app has been getting great reviews so far, making it a great companion to the game. Hopefully, it will encourage people to play the game and get more exercise.

