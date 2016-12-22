 
 

Consumer Reports Won't Recommend New MacBook Pro

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 7:26pm CST

 

Consumer Reports Won&#039;t Recommend New MacBook Pro
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Consumer Reports has announced that they won't be able to recommend Apple's latest MacBook Pro line because of concern over the battery life of the machine. It is the very first time that the magazine hasn't given a recommendation for one of the company's laptops.

“The laptops did very well in measures of display quality and performance, but in terms of battery life, we found that the models varied dramatically from one trial to another,” Consumer Reports said in a blog post.

The magazine was able to test three different MacBook Pro models that they found in retail stores and found that the battery life varied so widely that they weren't able to recommend it. The problem was that the battery life was inconsistent.

Customers also complained about the problem, according to the magazine.

“Apple says that these computers should operate for up to 10 hours between charges, but some consumers in Apple’s support forums reported that they were only able to use their laptops for three to four hours before the battery ran down,” Consumer Reports revealed.

Apple did remove the main clock icon display that estimated how much battery time was left because it varied widely from what was actually left.

Apple hasn't yet commented on the omission from the list.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

