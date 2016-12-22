Consumer Reports Won't Recommend New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports has announced that they won't be able to recommend Apple's latest MacBook Pro line because of concern over the battery life of the machine. It is the very first time that the magazine hasn't given a recommendation for one of the company's laptops.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

“The laptops did very well in measures of display quality and performance, but in terms of battery life, we found that the models varied dramatically from one trial to another,” Consumer Reports said in a blog post.

The magazine was able to test three different MacBook Pro models that they found in retail stores and found that the battery life varied so widely that they weren't able to recommend it. The problem was that the battery life was inconsistent.

Customers also complained about the problem, according to the magazine.

The findings line up with customer complaints, the magazine said.

“Apple says that these computers should operate for up to 10 hours between charges, but some consumers in Apple’s support forums reported that they were only able to use their laptops for three to four hours before the battery ran down,” Consumer Reports revealed.

Apple did remove the main clock icon display that estimated how much battery time was left because it varied widely from what was actually left.

Apple hasn't yet commented on the omission from the list.