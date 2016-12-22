 
 

Sports Startup? Consider Applying For Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

If you are in a sports tech startup - the NFL is interested in your ideas.

The lead will host 1st and Future, an annual Super Bowl startup competition on February 4, the day before the Super Bowl.

Companies that are accepted into the program will be divided into three categories: Communicating with the Athlete, Training the Athlete, and Materials to Protect the Athlete. They will be able to pitch their ideas to a group of judges made up of NFL players, entrepreneurs, investors, and medical professionals.

Winners will receive $50,000, two tickets to the Super Bowl in Houston, and acceptance into TMCx, which is a startup accelerator at the Texas Medical Center.

If you are interested, your startup must be in the early stages and have raised a Series A round or less. In the Communicating with the Athlete, you must have new technologies that will revolutionize safe communication between players and coaches. In the Training the Athlete category, your startup has to reduce the injury during practice. Finally, in the Materials to Protect the Athlete, your startup has to advance player health and safety while retaining performance.

Last year, the first event found Kenzen; HYP3R; and LiveLike; the categories were “The Future Stadium” (improving the fan experience at games), “Bringing Home The Game” (improving the at-home viewing experience), and “Tomorrow’s Athlete” (improving the performance and safety of athletes).

