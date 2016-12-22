How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

The Food and Drug Administration has started to look at something that should worry many people - the amount of lead in cosmetics like eye shadow, lipstick, and shampoo. The FDA suggested that there needs to be a limit on lead in cosmetics that are marketed in the US: a maximum of 10 parts per million for most cosmetics, shampoos, and lotions.

According to Fox News, the new rule doesn't apply to hair dyes.

A summary document, which was written by the associate ocmmissioner of policy at the FDA, Leslie Kux, says that the new rule “does not establish any rights for any person and is not binding.”

“Although most cosmetics on the market in the United States generally already contain less than 10 ppm of lead, a small number contained higher amounts, and we are aware that some cosmetics from other countries contain lead at higher levels,” the FDA said on its website. “This makes guidance on recommended maximum lead levels all the more important as more products are imported into this country.”

The FDA believes that anything below the level won't pose a risk when it is absorbed into the bloodstream.

Too much lead can accumulate in the body over time and can have a negative impact on almost every organ and system in the body. There is no amount that is considered safe. More than 99% of the cosmetic products on the US market contain lead levels below 10 ppm. However, the FDA found one eye shadow, Clarins Paris Mono Couleur 19 Ice Blue, and one blush, L’Oreal Lancome Blush Subtil 8 Brun Roche, contained 14 parts per million of lead.

“In 2011, a Citizen Petition from an association representing the personal care products industry requested that the FDA issue a guidance document limiting lead to 10 ppm in cosmetic lip products and externally applied cosmetics,” said Theresa Eisenman, a spokeswoman for the FDA.