 
 

How Much Lead Can Be In Cosmetics?

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 8:58pm CST | by , in News | Also on the Geek Mind

 

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

The Food and Drug Administration has started to look at something that should worry many people - the amount of lead in cosmetics like eye shadow, lipstick, and shampoo. The FDA suggested that there needs to be a limit on lead in cosmetics that are marketed in the US: a maximum of 10 parts per million for most cosmetics, shampoos, and lotions.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

According to Fox News, the new rule doesn't apply to hair dyes.

A summary document, which was written by the associate ocmmissioner of policy at the FDA, Leslie Kux, says that the new rule “does not establish any rights for any person and is not binding.”

“Although most cosmetics on the market in the United States generally already contain less than 10 ppm of lead, a small number contained higher amounts, and we are aware that some cosmetics from other countries contain lead at higher levels,” the FDA said on its website. “This makes guidance on recommended maximum lead levels all the more important as more products are imported into this country.”

The FDA believes that anything below the level won't pose a risk when it is absorbed into the bloodstream.

Too much lead can accumulate in the body over time and can have a negative impact on almost every organ and system in the body. There is no amount that is considered safe. More than 99% of the cosmetic products on the US market contain lead levels below 10 ppm. However, the FDA found one eye shadow, Clarins Paris Mono Couleur 19 Ice Blue, and one blush, L’Oreal Lancome Blush Subtil 8 Brun Roche, contained 14 parts per million of lead.

“In 2011, a Citizen Petition from an association representing the personal care products industry requested that the FDA issue a guidance document limiting lead to 10 ppm in cosmetic lip products and externally applied cosmetics,” said Theresa Eisenman, a spokeswoman for the FDA.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Spin Master Announces Hatchimals Contest

Spin Master Announces Hatchimals Contest

1 day ago, 4:52pm CST

Legend of Zelda Escape Rooms Are Coming

Legend of Zelda Escape Rooms Are Coming

Nov 17 2016, 6:48am CST

Math Figured Out the Perfect Cup of Coffee

Math Figured Out the Perfect Cup of Coffee

Nov 16 2016, 6:50pm CST

Financial Phishing To Increase This Holiday Season

Financial Phishing To Increase This Holiday Season

Nov 14 2016, 12:18pm CST

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

1 hour ago

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

3 hours ago

Consumer Reports Won&#039;t Recommend New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Won't Recommend New MacBook Pro

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

4 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

8 hours ago, 2:03pm CST

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

9 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

11 hours ago, 11:21am CST

Denis Villeneuve to Direct the Dune Reboot

Denis Villeneuve to Direct the Dune Reboot

12 hours ago, 10:53am CST

Blade Runner 2049 will be Rated R says Denis Villeneuve

Blade Runner 2049 will be Rated R says Denis Villeneuve

13 hours ago, 9:47am CST

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

13 hours ago, 9:41am CST

Wes Anderson Formally Announces His New Film Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson Formally Announces His New Film Isle of Dogs

13 hours ago, 9:28am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Also on the Geek Mind

Spin Master Announces Hatchimals Contest

Spin Master Announces Hatchimals Contest

1 day ago, 4:52pm CST

Legend of Zelda Escape Rooms Are Coming

Legend of Zelda Escape Rooms Are Coming

Nov 17 2016, 6:48am CST

Math Figured Out the Perfect Cup of Coffee

Math Figured Out the Perfect Cup of Coffee

Nov 16 2016, 6:50pm CST

Financial Phishing To Increase This Holiday Season

Financial Phishing To Increase This Holiday Season

Nov 14 2016, 12:18pm CST

More Also on the Geek Mind Stories


Latest News

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

1 hour ago

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

3 hours ago

Consumer Reports Won&#039;t Recommend New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Won't Recommend New MacBook Pro

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

4 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.