 
 

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Posted: Dec 22 2016, 9:32pm CST

 

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has agreed to sing at Donald Trump's inauguration, and not everyone is happy about it. Best known for their choral renditions of religious and patriotic music, the 360-member Salt Lake City choir will perform an unknown number of songs.

The spokesman of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints said that the choir is facing a negative reaction for wanting to participate in the event.

"Response to the announcement has been mixed, with people expressing both opposition and support," said spokesman Eric Hawkins.

Still, the choir plans to sing for Trump.

"The choir's participation continues its long tradition of performing for U.S. presidents of both parties at inaugurations and in other settings, and is not an implied support of party affiliations or politics," said Hawkins. "It is a demonstration of our support for freedom, civility and the peaceful transition of power."

Previously, the choir participated in the inaugurations of Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon and George H. W. Bush and the inaugural parades of both Bushes and Ronald Reagan.

"The Mormon Tabernacle Choir has a great tradition of performing at the inaugurals of U. S. presidents," said Ron Jarrett, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. "Singing the music of America is one of the things we do best. We are honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president."

Utah is a conservative state and Mormons typically back Republicans, but they were very split about their decision about Trump. He got only 61% of the Mormon vote this year, a far cry from the 80% George W. Bush received in 2004 and Mitt Romney's 78% in 2012.

Amidst controversy, it was announced that the Radio City Rockettes would also perform. 

"The Radio City Rockettes, an original American brand, have performed at Radio City Music Hall since 1932 and, as treasured American icons, have taken part in some of the nation's most illustrious events such as Super Bowl halftime shows, Macy's Thanksgiving Day parades and presidential inaugurations, including in 2001 and 2005," James L. Dolan, executive chairman of The Madison Square Garden Company, which owns the Rockettes, said in a statement. "We are honored that the Rockettes have again been asked to perform in the upcoming inauguration festivities."

For his part, it seems like Trump is displeased with the showing so far. He took to Twitter to point out that he wants his inauguration to be about the people, not the performers.

Last week, "America's Got Talent" soprano Jackie Evancho agreed the sing the national anthem at the inauguration.

