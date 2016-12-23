 
 

Apple Lists Top 5 Best-selling Holiday Movies On ITunes

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 1:05am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Apple has listed top five grossing movies of all time on iTunes in the US with "Elf", starring Will Ferrell as "Buddy the Elf" as the all-time best-selling holiday movie.

In the list that was released on Wednesday on company's website, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation", Originally released in 1989, figures on the second place. The movie stars Chevy Chase as Clark W. Griswold.

Dr Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" from 2000, starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch and "Home Alone" starring Macaulay Culkin, directed by Chris Columbus figure on number three and four respectively.

While "The Polar Express" starring Tom Hanks in multiple roles is on the fifth number in the Apple's top five grossing movies. The movie is directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Apple said that users can ask Siri on iPhone or iPad or on Apple TV using the Siri remote, to play these holiday favourites or other popular holiday titles of this season, including "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York", "The Night Before", "A Christmas Story" and others.

Users can also gift iTunes movies to friends and family.

The Author

IANS
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

