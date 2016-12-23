 
 

Nintendo Switch Is Available For Pre-order

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 2:58am CST

 

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order
 

I just pre-ordered the Nintendo Switch for $1,000 in Germany.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply unless Nintendo will have changed its ways. I just secured a Nintendo Switch for the launch in March 2017.

Europe's largest consumer electronics retailer Media Markt is taking pre-orders for the new Nintendo Switch now. While AmazonBest Buy and GameStop are just listing the Nintendo Switch, Media Markt allows customers to pre-order the Nintendo Switch. 

The pre-order price of the Nintendo Switch is extremely high with 998 Euro ($1,042). Media Markt states on the listing that the price is a place holder and will be adjusted to the actual price of the Nintendo Switch once announced. The Switch is under a price guarantee., but the $1,000 are actually charged when customers pre-order the Nintendo Switch on mediamarkt.de.

Nintendo Switch Order

Media Markt is using the high pre-order price to protect against scalpers. Only a prospectors with a high credit line can afford to buy large quantities of the Nintendo Switch to resell them after launch when the Switch will be hard to find.

To avoid having to hunt down a Switch after the launch batch will be sold out, find out everything we know to buy the Nintendo Switch on launch day.

Media Markt offers the Nintendo Switch for pre-order in Germany and Sweden. Swedish Nintendo fans have to pay only 4,990 Swedish Krona, which is about $540. This is half of what German Media Markt customers have to put down for a Nintendo Switch pre-order.

We will give away the Nintendo Switch once we receive it from Media Markt. Follow us on Twitter to not miss out on the Nintendo Switch giveaway.

AmazonBest Buy and GameStop are confirmed to sell the Nintendo Switch at launch. Target, Walmart and ToysRUs are expected to be also retailers offering the Switch in the United States. 

The Nintendo Switch will be fully announced in January. Nintendo will reveal the price and launch date of the Nintendo Switch and more details on January 12, 2017. The Switch will be released somewhen in March of 2017.

The Nintendo Switch is a completely new video game concept. It's mobile console first with removable small controllers. The mobile unit with display rest in a Nintendo Switch console connected to your TV. The mobile unit slides inside the Switch docking station, where it also gets charged.

The small controllers that are detachable from the mobile unit also slide onto a home controller. A new Zelda game will be amongst the launch titles for the new Nintendo Switch aka Nintendo NX. Read about everything that is known about the Nintendo Switch.

Find the latest deals on Holiday gifts and guides in the Holiday Gifts 2016 coverage.

