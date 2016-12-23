3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

Usually human beings line up during the holidays to go on vacation to some far off spot. Yet if you compare them to insects, the latter tend to run into the millions when it comes to numbers.

The study was published in the journal Science. Over 3 trillion flying insects cross the skies over south central England annually. Were this study replicated in some other area, the numbers would go even higher.

England is frigid and wet as far as its weather is concerned. Except for the monarch butterfly, most of the flying insects have been ignored by scientists studying migration.

Usually the arctic tern and wildebeests are the focus of interest for these scientists due to their migration patterns. Insects got the short straw when it comes to scientific analysis. These migrating insects can cause big issues or aid humans in their goals depending on the situation at hand.

Take the marmalade hoverfly for example. It is a small creature. About a centimeter in length, it is orange-colored with black stripes on its body. It is a big migrator and it covers a number of functions. It basically eats hazardous aphids.

Also it pollinates certain cash crops as well as wildflowers. Winter is spent by this insect in the Mediterranean region and spring is spent in England. About ten years have passed since research on this creature has been going on.

The scientists use lasers to detect larger insects in the higher regions while nets are used to study those insects in the lower areas. The insects are long range migrants that travel at high speeds.

Most of the migrations take place during the daytime. The mapping of these insect migrations throughout the changing seasonal shifts in a year is the goal of the scientists.

These insects not only carry vectors but are also responsible for carrying nutritious stuff. The study was a thorough one. All the data that has been gathered so far shows that insects are a species that have not been fully understood up until now.

While locusts and monarch butterflies have hogged the limelight when it comes to the observers according to NPR, other insects are being studied too.