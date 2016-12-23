 
 

Humans Will One Day Live In These Ice Homes On Mars

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 6:19am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Humans Will One Day Live in These Ice Homes on Mars
Artist's illustration showing crewmembers arriving at their pre-deployed Mars Ice Home. Credit: SEArch/Clouds AO via Space.com
  • Astronomers Can Now Make Homes on Mars with Ice
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Mars Utopia Plantia has water as buried ice, just like Lake Superior on Earth, stated researchers from a University of Texas in November.

The research shows that the area covered with ice on Mars is larger than New Mexico State. The ice is covered with 3 to 33 feet of soil.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

Ice on red planet is also warming heart of a group at the NASA Langley Engineering Design Studio in Hampton, Virginia. The team is busy in designing Mars Ice Home that would be more than a habitat, because scientists need new home on mars, stated Ice Home principal investigator Kevin Kempton, of NASA's Langley Research Center. 

Benefits of Ice

The Mars home is based on the same concept of inflatable structure that’s built with water ice on Red Planet. Mars ice home would be large and A cheap place for different activities, and would begood for long term stay on Mars, said Kempton, according to Space.com.

The cost can be reduced from Martian resources into the ice, so no extra material would be required from earth.

Water ice also protects from GCRs, galactic that is harmful for health for long human stay on Mars. So,an ice home will reduce the usage of GCR by the astronauts compared to aluminum homes, stated Kempton.

The design group involved in ice home project includes, Clouds Architecture Office, Space Exploration Architecture team, and individuals who won a NASA Centennial Challenge on 3D-printed habitats with Ice Home concept.

The ice home will also give several other benefits, like the astronauts can stay on Mars for long. Kempton said that we will use pressurized work area with environmental suit that would protect us from toxic dust released from the equipment. An ice home will easily withhold pressure unlike regolith structures.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

1 hour ago

Science Magazine&#039;s 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

Science Magazine's 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

1 hour ago

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence

2 hours ago

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

20 hours ago, 9:41am CST

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

3 hours ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

5 hours ago

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

5 hours ago

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

8 hours ago

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

9 hours ago

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

10 hours ago

Consumer Reports Won&#039;t Recommend New MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports Won't Recommend New MacBook Pro

10 hours ago

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

Pokemon Go Available on Apple Watch

11 hours ago

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

16 hours ago, 2:03pm CST

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

16 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

Whistleblower Gives Wells Fargo a New Crisis

18 hours ago, 11:21am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

1 hour ago

Science Magazine&#039;s 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

Science Magazine's 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

1 hour ago

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence

2 hours ago

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

Researchers Build Bacteria-Powered Paper Battery to Power Disposable Electronics

20 hours ago, 9:41am CST

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

1 hour ago

Science Magazine&#039;s 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

Science Magazine's 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

1 hour ago

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence

2 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

3 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.