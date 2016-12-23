Humans Will One Day Live in These Ice Homes on Mars

The research shows that the area covered with ice on Mars is larger than New Mexico State. The ice is covered with 3 to 33 feet of soil.

Ice on red planet is also warming heart of a group at the NASA Langley Engineering Design Studio in Hampton, Virginia. The team is busy in designing Mars Ice Home that would be more than a habitat, because scientists need new home on mars, stated Ice Home principal investigator Kevin Kempton, of NASA's Langley Research Center.

Benefits of Ice

The Mars home is based on the same concept of inflatable structure that’s built with water ice on Red Planet. Mars ice home would be large and A cheap place for different activities, and would begood for long term stay on Mars, said Kempton, according to Space.com.

The cost can be reduced from Martian resources into the ice, so no extra material would be required from earth.

Water ice also protects from GCRs, galactic that is harmful for health for long human stay on Mars. So,an ice home will reduce the usage of GCR by the astronauts compared to aluminum homes, stated Kempton.

The design group involved in ice home project includes, Clouds Architecture Office, Space Exploration Architecture team, and individuals who won a NASA Centennial Challenge on 3D-printed habitats with Ice Home concept.

The ice home will also give several other benefits, like the astronauts can stay on Mars for long. Kempton said that we will use pressurized work area with environmental suit that would protect us from toxic dust released from the equipment. An ice home will easily withhold pressure unlike regolith structures.