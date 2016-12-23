Spoon Found on Mars

A strange discovery on the red planet astonished several people on earth. Recently, a spoon was found on Mars, and this is the first time that an eating utensil is found on Mars.

The discovery shows existence of aliens on Mars, and according to the scientists, the aliens were intelligent and well mannered, as the spoon shows eating manners of aliens.

The spoon was captured by Mars Curiosity rover that is on Martian surface to search life and water. Recently, the image is live on several websites, including YouTube, where a UFO hunter has uploaded the video of a large spoon that lies on Mars. Such large size of spoon shows that the aliens who lived on the neighborhood planet were of huge size.

This is the second time that alien hunters found a spoon on Mars which is just like previous discovery. Both spoons had same large size, according to CNet. The photo also showed another eating utensil in the upper left hand corner, but it had triangular end.

It could be a knife or a stirrer that resembled a spoon, because its dimensions and shape is just like a spoon, stated Scott C Waring, a UFO sighting daily editor.

In the past, the alien hunters had found lots of objects that show signs of life on Mars, like they found insects near Curiosity rover, UFO near ISS, carved face monument on Mars, alien missile on Mars, Greek God Pan, Machine used by aliens, two strange artifacts, gold ring and alien gloves, Gautam Buddha statue, and several other objects including goblin face, drone, and alien city. The researchers relate all these objects to life on Mars.

According to several alien hunters, NASA, a US space agency knows that there are aliens on Mars, but they are hiding it from public. But, NASA claimed it a psychological phenomenon known as Pareidolia where human mind perceives a picture of some object, but in reality nothing exists.