 
 

NES Classic Spotted In Stock At Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart And Best Buy Stores

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 6:46am CST | by , Updated: Dec 23 2016, 6:50am CST, in News | Holiday Gift Guide

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Nintendo
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Tomorrow is Christmas Eve, but shoppers can still find a NES Classic in stock at stores today.

Stores are still receiving limited numbers of NES Classic on the last day before Christmas Eve. There are still opportunities to find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock Friday, Dec. 23. The hard to find retro console has been available in limited quantities at stores the past days and shoppers continue to find inventory today.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Shoppers report on social media that the NES Classic is in stock at select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores across the nation using the inventory checking tool Brick Seek. The service is working best for Target stores. The reported numbers are always to be taken with a grain of salt.

 

Brick Seek shows currently a 18% inventory level for Target stores. Check the Target stores around your location on Brick Seek. Checking at least every hour today seems to make sense. The discussion group on InStockNow shares the latest NES stock updates.

The stores are getting small batches of NES Classic deliveries via FedEx and UPS not just during the night, but also throughout the day. Shoppers can check stores multiple times per day to find inventory. Brick Seek is supporting to find inventory on all stores that carry the NES. 

Today it is best to head out to the local stores or call stores to find still a NES in stock. The NES Classic Edition has not been on sale online since four days. GameStop was selling NES Bundles on Dec. 19.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration. 

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Right now all stores are sold out of the retro 80s TV gaming console.

Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $210 and up. 

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The ThinkGeek store has said to sell the NES as well, but has not given a release date yet. Each day, NES hunters are using services like Brick Seek to spot inventory at local stores. The NES has not been on sale online since December 3, besides the Urban Outfitters sale yesterday.

All stores and methods to find a NES Classic are detailed in the NES Classic Shopping Guide for December.

The Holiday shopping season 2016 is dominated by the hunt for Hatchimals and the Nintendo NES classic edition. Shoppers can use our guides to get last minute tips to find Hatchimals Deals and to find Nintendo NES Classic Deals

Popular Holiday gifts of 2016 also include the new Xbox One S, Sony PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. Driven by the HDR support of these video game consoles, consumers look into getting a new 4K HDR TV for the Holidays. The hottest Holiday gifts, gift guides and deals are available in the Holiday Gifts 2016 coverage.

Comments

Buy Now on Amazon

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

16 hours ago, 2:03pm CST

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

17 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

23 hours ago, 7:21am CST

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

23 hours ago, 7:04am CST

Spoon Found on Mars

Spoon Found on Mars

21 minutes ago

Humans Will One Day Live in These Ice Homes on Mars

Humans Will One Day Live in These Ice Homes on Mars

30 minutes ago

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

1 hour ago

Science Magazine&#039;s 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

Science Magazine's 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

1 hour ago

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence

Some Dinosaurs Shed Teeth in Adolescence

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

3 hours ago

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

How to Buy the Nintendo Switch on Launch Day: Stores, Price and in Stock

5 hours ago

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

Apple lists Top 5 best-selling Holiday Movies on iTunes

5 hours ago

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

Trump Signs Inauguration Performers

9 hours ago

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

How Much Lead Can Be in Cosmetics?

9 hours ago

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

Sports Startup? Consider Applying for Super Bowl Competition

10 hours ago

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale

Your Deals on Amazon


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Holiday Gift Guide

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

NES Classic in Stock at Select Target Stores Throughout the Day

16 hours ago, 2:03pm CST

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

How to Get the NES Classic Before Holidays

17 hours ago, 1:49pm CST

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

NES Classic on Sale at Nintendo Store New York at 2pm ET

23 hours ago, 7:21am CST

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

NES Classic In Stock at GameStop and Mejier Stores on Thursday

23 hours ago, 7:04am CST

More Holiday Gift Guide Stories


Latest News

Spoon Found on Mars

Spoon Found on Mars

21 minutes ago

Humans Will One Day Live in These Ice Homes on Mars

Humans Will One Day Live in These Ice Homes on Mars

30 minutes ago

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

3.5 Trillion Migratory Insects Fly Over UK Skies Each Year

1 hour ago

Science Magazine&#039;s 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

Science Magazine's 2016 Breakthrough of the Year is Gravitational Waves Observatory

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.