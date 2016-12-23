NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

Stores are still receiving limited numbers of NES Classic on the last day before Christmas Eve. There are still opportunities to find a Nintendo NES Classic in stock Friday, Dec. 23. The hard to find retro console has been available in limited quantities at stores the past days and shoppers continue to find inventory today.

Shoppers report on social media that the NES Classic is in stock at select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores across the nation using the inventory checking tool Brick Seek. The service is working best for Target stores. The reported numbers are always to be taken with a grain of salt.

Brick Seek shows currently a 18% inventory level for Target stores. Check the Target stores around your location on Brick Seek. Checking at least every hour today seems to make sense. The discussion group on InStockNow shares the latest NES stock updates.

The stores are getting small batches of NES Classic deliveries via FedEx and UPS not just during the night, but also throughout the day. Shoppers can check stores multiple times per day to find inventory. Brick Seek is supporting to find inventory on all stores that carry the NES.

Today it is best to head out to the local stores or call stores to find still a NES in stock. The NES Classic Edition has not been on sale online since four days. GameStop was selling NES Bundles on Dec. 19.

Nintendo is under criticism for bad demand forecasting since years. Part of it is intentional as shortage generates buzz. The downside are the countless hours of people spent in line and the caused frustration.

The $59.99 Nintendo NES Classic Edition console launched on November 11 in stores and online. The supply was extremely constraint in stores and especially online. Right now all stores are sold out of the retro 80s TV gaming console.

Even NES accessories are hard to come by. Resellers offer the NES on the Amazon marketplace are $210 and up.

On launch day Nintendo said: "The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition system is a hot item, and we are working hard to keep up with consumer demand. There will be a steady flow of additional systems through the holiday shopping season and into the new year. Please contact your local retailers to check availability."

The palm-sized NES console, retailing for $59.99 list price, features the classic Nintendo NES controller many geeks have grown up with. The retro console comes pre-installed with 30 classic NES games including Super Mario Bros., Pac-Man, Metroid, Donkey Kong, The Legend of Zelda and Kirby's Adventures. The NES Classic Edition system is a miniaturized version of the groundbreaking NES, originally released in 1985.

The NES Classic Edition comes only with a single wired controller. There are 3rd party controllers and accessories that make the NES more fun to use. Gamers can get additional controllers and even wireless controllers.

The ThinkGeek store has said to sell the NES as well, but has not given a release date yet. Each day, NES hunters are using services like Brick Seek to spot inventory at local stores. The NES has not been on sale online since December 3, besides the Urban Outfitters sale yesterday.

