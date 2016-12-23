Brad Pitt Slams Angelina Jolie for Revealing Personal Information

Brad Pitt has been working really hard with his legal team to shut down any disclosure of their divorce proceedings to public domain. He called for an emergency meeting two weeks ago in which he filed for the divorce proceedings and agreements to be kept private. His request was turned down.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

Two weeks later, Brad Pitt has filed a motion again in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The documents that he filed with attorney Lance Spiegel wrote that the actress has ignored agreed-upon standards for acting in the children's best interest, including by revealing the names of the children's therapists in a recent court filing.

The filing makes the argument that this disclosure of information is a violation of the children's privacy rights that supports Pitt's request for the court to seal documents in the custody case from public view.

Spiegel emphasized that Jolie had agreed to keep the information private. He added in their documents that Jolie apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in this proceeding which will be immediately made public, where the children can access it, or where people in the general public will have access to it for their own uses, and who will not use such information in the best interests of the children.

Angelina’s team has called the filing "a thinly-veiled attempt to shield himself, rather than the minor children, from public view." They said in their paperwork that Pitt is simply trying to seal the proceedings to keep his image in public intact.