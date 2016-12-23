 
 

Brad Pitt Slams Angelina Jolie For Revealing Personal Information

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 7:37am CST | by , Updated: Dec 25 2016, 11:37pm CST, in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Brad Pitt Slams Angelina Jolie for Revealing Personal Information
Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Brad Pitt and his legal team are accusing Angelina Jolie of needlessly disclosing personal information to public record.

Brad Pitt has been working really hard with his legal team to shut down any disclosure of their divorce proceedings to public domain. He called for an emergency meeting two weeks ago in which he filed for the divorce proceedings and agreements to be kept private. His request was turned down.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

Two weeks later, Brad Pitt has filed a motion again in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The documents that he filed with attorney Lance Spiegel wrote that the actress has ignored agreed-upon standards for acting in the children's best interest, including by revealing the names of the children's therapists in a recent court filing.

The filing makes the argument that this disclosure of information is a violation of the children's privacy rights that supports Pitt's request for the court to seal documents in the custody case from public view.

Spiegel emphasized that Jolie had agreed to keep the information private. He added in their documents that Jolie apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record, or she has other motives pursuant to which she seeks to disseminate information in this proceeding which will be immediately made public, where the children can access it, or where people in the general public will have access to it for their own uses, and who will not use such information in the best interests of the children.

Angelina’s team has called the filing "a thinly-veiled attempt to shield himself, rather than the minor children, from public view." They said in their paperwork that Pitt is simply trying to seal the proceedings to keep his image in public intact. 

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Justin Bieber Charged by Argentinian Judge

Justin Bieber Charged by Argentinian Judge

2 days ago, 7:14am CST

Gigi Hadid Refuses Zayn Malik’s Proposal

Gigi Hadid Refuses Zayn Malik’s Proposal

3 days ago, 8:54am CST

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

3 days ago, 8:31am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

4 days ago, 3:28am CST

Bird Flu Strain may Spread from Cat to Humans

Bird Flu Strain may Spread from Cat to Humans

2 hours ago

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

9 hours ago, 1:45pm CST

First movie of energy transfer determines photosynthesis speed

First movie of energy transfer determines photosynthesis speed

10 hours ago, 1:18pm CST

New Smartphone App can Help Reduce Reindeer Road-Kills

New Smartphone App can Help Reduce Reindeer Road-Kills

11 hours ago, 12:20pm CST

Xiaomi Has Launched Piston Fresh in-ear Headphones

Xiaomi Has Launched Piston Fresh in-ear Headphones

13 hours ago, 10:05am CST

The Renders of Blackberry Mercury DTEK70 Arrive, Show A Little Different Design

The Renders of Blackberry Mercury DTEK70 Arrive, Show A Little Different Design

13 hours ago, 9:59am CST

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

The Latest Apple MacBook Pro Is The First Apple Laptop Available Without A Consumers Report

13 hours ago, 9:55am CST

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

Google To Announce Two Flagship Android Wear Smart watches In early 2017

13 hours ago, 9:40am CST

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

Nokia Has Sued Apple For Patent Infringement Following Licensing Spat, Apple Has Countersued

14 hours ago, 9:35am CST

Scientists Develop New Method for Detecting Melanoma Skin Cancer

Scientists Develop New Method for Detecting Melanoma Skin Cancer

14 hours ago, 8:49am CST

Study Reveals How Galapagos Islands Developed their Unique Biodiversity

Study Reveals How Galapagos Islands Developed their Unique Biodiversity

17 hours ago, 5:56am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Celebrity News

Justin Bieber Charged by Argentinian Judge

Justin Bieber Charged by Argentinian Judge

2 days ago, 7:14am CST

Gigi Hadid Refuses Zayn Malik’s Proposal

Gigi Hadid Refuses Zayn Malik’s Proposal

3 days ago, 8:54am CST

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

Liam Hemsworth Celebrates Early Christmas with Miley Cyrus and her Family

3 days ago, 8:31am CST

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2017

4 days ago, 3:28am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories


Latest News

Bird Flu Strain may Spread from Cat to Humans

Bird Flu Strain may Spread from Cat to Humans

2 hours ago

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

Chrissy Teigen Got a Hatchimals Egg for Christmas

9 hours ago, 1:45pm CST

Best Holiday Deals 2016

Best Holiday Deals 2016

10 hours ago, 1:24pm CST

First movie of energy transfer determines photosynthesis speed

First movie of energy transfer determines photosynthesis speed

10 hours ago, 1:18pm CST

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.