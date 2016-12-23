 
 

Super Mario Run Has Got 40 Million Downloads In Only 4 Days

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 10:40am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Super Mario Run Has Got 40 Million Downloads In Only 4 Days
 

Nintendo has released the official download figures for Super Mario Run. This is the company’s first shot at a true smartphone game. The game has been downloaded 40 million times in only four days since its release.

The game is priced at $10 but the company has not revealed as to how many people have opted for paying. Let us compare the game with Pokemon Go.

Super Mario Run has only been released globally on the iOS platform whereas Pokemon Go was launched cross platform and took time to reach across the world.

Pokemon Go got 30 million downloads in a matter of two weeks. Both the games are free to play at least initially.

Pokemon Go relied on in app purchases however Super Mario Run offers a single 10 dollar purchase for the entire game. Super Mario Run does not offer any other in –app purchase at least for now.

