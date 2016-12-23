 
 

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge + Explodes!

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 10:54am CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge + Explodes!
 

We have seen many Samsung products catch fire this year and here comes another addition to the list. Apparently a Reddit user’s Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge + caught fire on his nightstand. Fortunately the user did not suffer from any kind of injury.

The only damage incurred was to the phone. The phone got burnt as well as the night stand it was placed on. The Reddit user ReturnThroughAether posted that the phone caught fire when it was sitting idle on the night stand.

He also mentioned that the phone never showed any problems of heating or with the battery. In a comment the user also stated that he only used the original charger for the phone. The user has spoken to his carrier AT&T and Samsung.

The images of the phone show the battery to have been combusted. The phone has an evident marking around the area where the battery sits. The display has been completely spoilt as well as the back of the phone.

This case might be similar to the Note 7 scenario but we should not forget the Edge+ has been out for more than a year and no such problems have been reported.

Nevertheless the news doesn’t do well for Samsung who has already had a hard year with burning washing machines and phones.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

