Researchers Build Devices That Convert Heat into Electricity

The researchers who developed a process of using quantum mechanics to make electricity from heat have found that how to use same mechanism more feasible to the industry.

The engineers recently described the process of using magnetism on platinum and nickel to develop voltage that’s 10 times more than ordinary form that’s thin.

The new development is thick material that resembles more advanced electronic devises. The research published in Nature Communications, by the engineers from Ohio State University.

Several mechanical and electrical devices produce heat as a byproduct, like car engines. This waste heat follows the law of thermodynamics, stated the research co-author Stephen Boona.

According to researchers, half of energy is wasted that we use daily and it is converted to heat. Thermoelectric in a solid form can help us recover some energy, and the devices are very strong, they don’t get destroyed so no maintenance is required.

But,they are very expensive and less efficient for vast use, so scientists are working on them, stated by Boona, a postdoctoral researcher at Ohio State.

Same researchers declared in 2012 that magnetic field could enhance the quantum effect named Seebeck effect, and could enhance of voltage output.

But, in an advance research, the engineers have found a method where they can produce better voltage from nickel and platinum. Though,it’s a small voltage but the mechanism is very simple and fast.

The engineers used same law of thermodynamics and thermoelectricity, but in advanced form, stated Heremans, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the Ohio Eminent Scholar in Nanotechnology.

Rather than using a thin film of platinum over magnetic material, the engineers distributed a small amount of platinum over entire magnetic material i.e. nickel. The result included better voltage output due to Seebeck effect.

Though, the process is not yet used in a real way, but Heremans is hopeful that the study would help develop applications for waste heat generators, like car and jet engines. The idea is simple and can be used in several materials.

