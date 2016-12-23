 
 

Pokemon Go Holiday Gift From Niantic Is Togepi And Other Pokemon

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 1:34pm CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Pokemon Go Holiday Gift from Niantic is Togepi and other Pokemon
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Niantic Labs announced today a special Pokemon Go Holiday event.

Pokemon Go trainers can hatch something new starting Christmas Day. Niantic Labs announced Pokemon Go Holiday event. Trainers will have an increased chance to hatch a Togepi (and other Pokémon).

Don't Miss: Amazon Echo, Dot, Fire and Kindle on Sale at Black Friday Prices

The Pokemon Go Holiday event is starting the morning of December 25, 2016, and through the afternoon of January 3, 2017 (PST), PokéStops will award one single-use Incubator each day after the first Photo Disc spin.

As trainers visit PokéStops during this time period, there will be a greater chance of finding Eggs that hatch Togepi, Pichu, and several other recently found Pokémon, originally discovered in the Johto region.

Special Pikachu wearing festive hats will also be staying around a bit longer. Trainers are more likely to find these limited-edition Pikachu during the time period of this celebration.

In addition, from the afternoon of December 30, 2016, through the afternoon of January 8, 2017 (PST), the first partner Pokémon and their Evolutions, originally discovered in the Kanto region, are more likely to be encountered.

This means a greater chance to catch Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur, as well as Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, plus Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise. As a way to increase your chance to encounter one of these Pokémon, Lure Modules will also last for 60 minutes instead of 30 minutes.

Pokemon Go stays popular despite getting its download records smashed by Super Mario Run. The Nintendo game has been downloaded 40 million times in the first four days. The game is just available on iPhones.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/2" rel="author">Luigi Lugmayr</a>
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge + Explodes!

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge + Explodes!

22 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Super Mario Run Has Got 40 Million Downloads In Only 4 Days

Super Mario Run Has Got 40 Million Downloads In Only 4 Days

22 hours ago, 10:40am CST

LG Plans To Announce Six New Mid Range Smartphones At CES

LG Plans To Announce Six New Mid Range Smartphones At CES

23 hours ago, 10:28am CST

The Oculus Rift Headset Can Now Play Xbox One Games

The Oculus Rift Headset Can Now Play Xbox One Games

23 hours ago, 10:07am CST

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

20 minutes ago

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

2 hours ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

2 hours ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

2 hours ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

2 hours ago

World&#039;s Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

World's Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

3 hours ago

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

6 hours ago

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

6 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

8 hours ago

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

9 hours ago

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

16 hours ago, 5:02pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge + Explodes!

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge + Explodes!

22 hours ago, 10:54am CST

Super Mario Run Has Got 40 Million Downloads In Only 4 Days

Super Mario Run Has Got 40 Million Downloads In Only 4 Days

22 hours ago, 10:40am CST

LG Plans To Announce Six New Mid Range Smartphones At CES

LG Plans To Announce Six New Mid Range Smartphones At CES

23 hours ago, 10:28am CST

The Oculus Rift Headset Can Now Play Xbox One Games

The Oculus Rift Headset Can Now Play Xbox One Games

23 hours ago, 10:07am CST

More Technology News Stories


Latest News

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

Best Smartphones for CES 2017

20 minutes ago

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

2 hours ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

2 hours ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.