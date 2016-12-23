Pokemon Go Holiday Gift from Niantic is Togepi and other Pokemon

Pokemon Go trainers can hatch something new starting Christmas Day. Niantic Labs announced Pokemon Go Holiday event. Trainers will have an increased chance to hatch a Togepi (and other Pokémon).

The Pokemon Go Holiday event is starting the morning of December 25, 2016, and through the afternoon of January 3, 2017 (PST), PokéStops will award one single-use Incubator each day after the first Photo Disc spin.

As trainers visit PokéStops during this time period, there will be a greater chance of finding Eggs that hatch Togepi, Pichu, and several other recently found Pokémon, originally discovered in the Johto region.

Special Pikachu wearing festive hats will also be staying around a bit longer. Trainers are more likely to find these limited-edition Pikachu during the time period of this celebration.

In addition, from the afternoon of December 30, 2016, through the afternoon of January 8, 2017 (PST), the first partner Pokémon and their Evolutions, originally discovered in the Kanto region, are more likely to be encountered.

This means a greater chance to catch Bulbasaur, Ivysaur, and Venusaur, as well as Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard, plus Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise. As a way to increase your chance to encounter one of these Pokémon, Lure Modules will also last for 60 minutes instead of 30 minutes.

Pokemon Go stays popular despite getting its download records smashed by Super Mario Run. The Nintendo game has been downloaded 40 million times in the first four days. The game is just available on iPhones.