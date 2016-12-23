Rogue One Will Top on Christmas Weekend

Rogue One has been out now for one whole week. That means seven days and the movie has reportedly crossed the $200 million milestone already. The movie earned $150 million plus in just it’s opening weekend and it seems to have kept adding on in the weekdays that followed.

The holidays seem to be in favour of these great numbers as we have to appreciate Disney and Lucasfilm’s great acumen for good business since they have now succeeded in making both the Star Wars movie projects record breaking hits.

Although Rogue One‘s running cume of $205.3M is pacing 44% behind Force Awakens over the same number of days. Rogue One has become the fifth film ever to reach the $200 million mark in six days alongside Batman V Superman, Iron Man 3, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and The Dark Knight Rises. Moreover, the movie has also completely revitalized the Skywalker plotline and Star Wars saga under Disney.

CBS/Lionsgate’s Peter Berg movie Patriots Day, which posted the best theatre average Wednesday with $9,200 or $64K at seven sites in NY, LA and Boston in its limited release. Industry analysts expect Patriots Day to get a per theatre over the six day of $75K, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

The movie’s story follows Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis played by Mark Wahlberg, his actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath.

20th Century Fox’s Assassin’s Creed inched ahead of Sony/Village Roadshow/LStar Capital’s Jennifer Lawrence-Chris Pratt sci-fi film Passengers, $4.6M to $4.1M.

