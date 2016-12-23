Cassini Captures Titan's Mystery Clouds and Saturn's Moon Pandora

Cassini, NASA’s spacecraft recently took high resolution pictures of moon Pandora, i.e. among 53 moons on Saturn. Cassini is there since 2004, and now it’s able to get high quality image of Pandora that exists in the F-ring which is 500 miles wide.

Cassini captured the image when it was flying close to Pandora on Dec. 18, 2016. The spacecraft passed by Saturn’s main rings three times, and during its third visit it captured the image. Cassini took the image from its narrow angle camera’s green light using a distance of about 25, 200 miles from Pandora, and the image size is 787 feet, according to NASA.

Galileo was the first one who observed Saturn’s rings in 1610, and they are made of water ice particles. Saturn has 4 main ring systems named A, B, C, and D, and some fainter rings which are located far from the planet. Cassini will dive through F-ring in March and April.

After finishing ring-grazing mission, Cassini will start its grand mission where it will fly 1000 miles above the thick clouds in the Saturn. The final mission would be followed by a fatal dive through the planet on Sep 15, that will protect Saturn’s moons, said NASA.

This is what the astronomers discovered during their thrilling mission on Saturn. These images of Pandora moon will always remind people that the astronomers had a bold adventure around such a huge planet of the solar system, said Carolyn Porco, Cassini who is imaging team lead at Space Science Institute, Boulder, Colorado.

NASA's Cassini spacecraft also captured mystery clouds of Saturn's moon Titan. See these clouds in this gallery image.