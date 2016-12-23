 
 

Samsung Captures The Mechanical Energy Of Slow Motion

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 4:09pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Samsung Captures the Mechanical Energy of Slow Motion
This is the Energy Harvesting PN Junction. Credit: Qing Wang, Penn State
  • Samsung, designed a mechanical energy transducer that catches the energy of slow motion action sequences
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

A new technique has been invented that catches the energy of slow motion action sequences.

A new technique in energy capturing could save up on the potential that is frittered away due to its low frequency. This energy could serve to fuel next generation electronic gizmos and gadgets.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The scheme was funded by Samsung. A mechanical energy transducer that was based on agile, natural, ionic diodes was employed for the task at hand. Any and all energy in the environment, be it from wind, oceanic waves or human movements, can be harvested this way. 

Contraptions that convert mechanical motion into electric energy are utilized to fuel wearables, biomedical stuff and the IoT (Internet of Things). The most banal of these devices works through piezoelectricity. It hovers at high frequencies greater than 10 vibes per second.

At lower frequencies though, it fails badly. Yet with this scheme, even such movements that are low frequency can be harvested into producing electricity. It is actually a polymer p-n junction device.

"Our concept is to specifically design a way to turn low-frequency motion, such as human movement or ocean waves, into electricity," said Qing Wang, professor of materials science and engineering, Penn State. "That's why we came up with this organic polymer p-n junction device."

Termed an ionic diode, the device consists of two nanocomposite electrodes. They have oppositely charges ions. These are separated by a polycarbonate interface. 

The electrodes are a matrix that is chock-a-block with carbon nanotubes. This in turn is dipped in ionic liquids. The conductance and mechanical strength is thus doubled and tripled.

On the application of a mechanical force, the ions undergo diffusion. A direct current is thus generated. This could have many applications. In smartphones, mechanical force involved in touching the screen could be converted to electricity.

This is then stored in a battery. Other human movements could power a laptop or tablet. Even wearable devices could be charged this way. Since the device is a polymer, it shows agility and featherweight characteristics. 

It can also provide 40% of the energy needed from the battery in a smartphone. Thus the complete and exclusive dependence on batteries could be avoided. The power generation of this device can match any piezoelectric contraption. In fact, at present, no other device can outdo this one.

"Because the device is a polymer, it is both flexible and lightweight," Wang said. "When incorporated into a next-generation smart phone, we hope to provide 40 percent of the energy required of the battery. With less demand on the battery, the safety issue should be resolved."

According to the authors of "Flexible Ionic Devices for Low-Frequency Mechanical Energy Harvesting" published online in the journal Advanced Energy Materials, "The peak power density of our device is in general larger than or comparable to those of piezoelectric generators operated at their most efficient frequencies."

"Right now, at low frequencies, no other device can outperform this one," said Wang. "That's why I think this concept is exciting."

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

1 hour ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

1 hour ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

1 hour ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

World's Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

2 hours ago

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

5 hours ago

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

5 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

7 hours ago

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

8 hours ago

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

15 hours ago, 5:02pm CST

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

15 hours ago, 4:55pm CST

Watch Honda&#039;s CES 2017 Teaser

Watch Honda's CES 2017 Teaser

15 hours ago, 4:48pm CST

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

15 hours ago, 4:43pm CST

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

16 hours ago, 4:34pm CST

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

16 hours ago, 4:00pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

1 hour ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

1 hour ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

1 hour ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

1 hour ago

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

1 hour ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

1 hour ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

1 hour ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.