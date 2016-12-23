CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

ASUS had confirmed in the start of December that they will have an Asus Zennovation event at the CES 2017. The Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2017 is going to be a great event for the electronics company. They will have a great opportunity to have their products showcased at this event in the best way.

The CES 2017 will be held in Las Vegas in the first week of January. Many big names such as Sony, Apple, and Intel among many others are going towards the show to showcase their own products.

The thing that is of worth mentioning is that Asus just revealed a video clip of 37 seconds that has two phones in it. The clip being a teaser doesn’t show much of the show but we can clearly see a big “V” written upside down along with an infinity sign on the screen too. The video ends with a giant galaxy forming a shape of eye in the dark background.

The phone with the alphabet V looks like that of the Zenfone AR. The Zenfone AR will be a second generation Project Tango Phone that will have features like that of 3D imaging and augmented reality. The device will be unveiled at the CES 2017. We don’t know about the hardware specifications of the phone but we are sure that these will be revealed at the event.

The other phone that was showcased in the video is probably going to be Zenfone 3 Zoom. The infinity symbol in the video denotes to the phone as its package box showcases the name Zenfone Z (infinity) M.

The Zenfone 3 Zoom like that of I pone 7 plus from back and is pretty different in looks as compared to its earlier model.