Watch Honda's CES 2017 Teaser

Honda is going to showcase its products in CES 2017 with a bang. The company is surely aiming to be the one that will impress a number of people with its upcoming technology. The company just launched a teaser trailer that shows Honda’s concept of “cooperative mobility ecosystem”. This concept will be launched at the CES 2017 which is going too held in January 2017 in Las Vegas.

The teaser video which is really short in length showcases the concept of cooperative mobility ecosystem and show the trait of “Safe Swarm”. This was the trademark that Honda applied for in November this year earlier.

The Safe Swarm showcases a concept of some kind of new vehicle to vehicle communication that can help the cars on road to interact with each other. The teaser video does not leave a clue about the fact that exactly how the cars will be coordinating with each other but we know for sure that will be doing the interaction.

Then there is another teaser that was showcased by company that will showcase Uni-Cub. It looks like a cute little personalized vehicle for one’s own use. A number of transporters and automakers are looking to work on individual sized, personalized vehicles. This might be the idea behind this vehicle too.

The teaser at the end showcases the NeuV concept by Honda. This concept was revealed by Honda earlier this year which was revealed earlier too. The vehicle is supposed to have artificial intelligence and is regarded to have an emotion engine too.

All these three concepts indicate the devotion of Honda towards futuristic technology and the need to provide most comfortable rides for their customers. We will surely see a number of happening in CES from company.