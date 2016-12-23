 
 

Watch Honda's CES 2017 Teaser

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 4:48pm CST | by , in News | CES

 

Watch Honda&#039;s CES 2017 Teaser
  • Honda’s CES 2017 Teaser Showcases “Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem”
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

Honda will show the new era of personalized cars in the event.

Honda is going to showcase its products in CES 2017 with a bang. The company is surely aiming to be the one that will impress a number of people with its upcoming technology. The company just launched a teaser trailer that shows Honda’s concept of “cooperative mobility ecosystem”. This concept will be launched at the CES 2017 which is going too held in January 2017 in Las Vegas.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The teaser video which is really short in length showcases the concept of cooperative mobility ecosystem and show the trait of “Safe Swarm”. This was the trademark that Honda applied for in November this year earlier.

The Safe Swarm showcases a concept of some kind of new vehicle to vehicle communication that can help the cars on road to interact with each other. The teaser video does not leave a clue about the fact that exactly how the cars will be coordinating with each other but we know for sure that will be doing the interaction.

Then there is another teaser that was showcased by company that will showcase Uni-Cub. It looks like a cute little personalized vehicle for one’s own use. A number of transporters and automakers are looking to work on individual sized, personalized vehicles. This might be the idea behind this vehicle too.

The teaser at the end showcases the NeuV concept by Honda. This concept was revealed by Honda earlier this year which was revealed earlier too. The vehicle is supposed to have artificial intelligence and is regarded to have an emotion engine too.

All these three concepts indicate the devotion of Honda towards futuristic technology and the need to provide most comfortable rides for their customers. We will surely see a number of happening in CES from company.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

15 hours ago, 5:02pm CST

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

15 hours ago, 4:55pm CST

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

16 hours ago, 4:43pm CST

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

16 hours ago, 4:34pm CST

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

1 hour ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

1 hour ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

1 hour ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

2 hours ago

World&#039;s Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

World's Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

2 hours ago

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

5 hours ago

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

5 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

7 hours ago

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

8 hours ago

Samsung Captures the Mechanical Energy of Slow Motion

Samsung Captures the Mechanical Energy of Slow Motion

16 hours ago, 4:09pm CST

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

16 hours ago, 4:00pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



CES

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

15 hours ago, 5:02pm CST

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

15 hours ago, 4:55pm CST

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

16 hours ago, 4:43pm CST

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

16 hours ago, 4:34pm CST

More CES Stories


Latest News

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

1 hour ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

1 hour ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

1 hour ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

2 hours ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.