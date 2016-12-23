CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

LG is coming to town with a big surprise for all the movie lovers out there. The company is off to launch a first ever LG ProBeam Laser Projector at the CES 2017. The Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2017 will be held in Las Vegas from January 5th.

The company is going to offer a number of next generation products at the CES 2017. Among the announced objects are a smart air conditioner, a robot cleaner, a smart refrigerator and a smart washing machine. All the appliances that will be introduced will have an integration of deep learning technology.

The LG ProBeam Laser Projector that is offered by the company will have an advanced laser engine will produce 2000 lumens brightness. The LG ProBeam Laser Projector is something special as it smaller and narrower in size making it easy for one to hand it on the wall or with the roof. The projector weighs only 2.1 kg and will come in white colored metallic body.

The LG ProBeam Laser Projector will run on webOS which means that the owner will be able to watch his or her favorite Netflix and YouTube videos on it as well. The projector will be able to showcase other stream able content from the internet too.

The company has made sure that the LG ProBeam Laser Projector comes with a technology that allows a Bluetooth device such as headphone or a speaker to be connected to the projector. Thus if you don’t want a heavy sound system attached to the project while watching content you can listen to it via headphones too. LG hasn’t released any information regarding the price and launch date of this projector but we might learn about these details at the CES 2017.

“As a leader in LED projectors worldwide, LG is confident its expertise in the home entertainment sector will make its first compact laser projector a hit with consumers,” said Tim Alessi, head of product marketing at LG Electronics USA. “LG is proud to continue pioneering the home cinema experience in dynamic new ways.”

LG’s new laser projector will be on display in Central Hall Booth #11100 from January 5-8 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.