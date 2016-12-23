CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

LG is surely one of the home appliance maker all around the world. The company is aiming to make sure that its customers get more and more acquitted with technology with minimum input thus they are trying to make the electronics experience refined for them.

At the upcoming Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2017, the company is aiming to introduce a factor of Deep Learning Technology that will make the appliances better than ever.

The Deep Learning Technology will allow the home appliances to better understand the users by collectingIntel and studying the patterns of usage by owners. The process will make sure that every time the owner uses the appliance, they get a wonderful experience of improvement while using these.

Robot Cleaner

The Robot Cleaner will make use of the new LG Deep Learning Technology as well. Therobot vacuum cleaner will be able to recognize objects in the room and will be able to react accordingly. The Robot’s system will be able to detect obstacles in its way and will be able to avoid them to. The vacuum can also tell the difference between a hum obscuring the way and any other object.

Refrigerator: Smarter Convenience

The refrigerators will have the new Deep Learning Technology as well. It will use the activities of family for their eating patterns in order to predict the nature of working required for them. It will have features such as automatically filling the ice trays and sterilizing the fridge from inside among other features.

Air Conditioner

The new LG smart air conditioner will also feature Deep Learning Technology. The AC will recognize the daily behaviors of homeowners and will be able to recognize the parts of room that will be fully occupied too. The AC will be able to adjust the temperature according to season, number of people and usage as per demand.

Washing Machine

The new Deep Learning Technology filled washing machine will be able to reach down to see the nature of water and will be able to adjust the temperature along with washing system according to it. The machine will also be able to add an extra rinse in areas where dust storm is seen in abundance.

“Deep learning technology is the next phase in the evolution of smart appliances, and as an industry leader, we have the responsibility of being an early mover,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company.

“But even more important than the advanced capabilities of these appliances will be how companies behave when entrusted with data of this nature. At LG, we believe performance and convenience do not mean having to sacrifice security and privacy. They can and should exist simultaneously.”

LG’s advanced deep learning appliances will be on display at CES 2017 from Jan. 5-8 in Booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.