 
 

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology

Posted: Dec 23 2016, 5:02pm CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: LG Smart Home Appliances Coming Deep Learning Technology
  • LG’s Smart Home Appliances become “Smarter” than ever with deep learning technology
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

LG makes its smart home appliances better with Deep Learning Technology

LG is surely one of the home appliance maker all around the world. The company is aiming to make sure that its customers get more and more acquitted with technology with minimum input thus they are trying to make the electronics experience refined for them.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

At the upcoming Consumers Electronics Show (CES) 2017, the company is aiming to introduce a factor of Deep Learning Technology that will make the appliances better than ever.

The Deep Learning Technology will allow the home appliances to better understand the users by collectingIntel and studying the patterns of usage by owners. The process will make sure that every time the owner uses the appliance, they get a wonderful experience of improvement while using these.

Robot Cleaner

The Robot Cleaner will make use of the new LG Deep Learning Technology as well. Therobot vacuum cleaner will be able to recognize objects in the room and will be able to react accordingly. The Robot’s system will be able to detect obstacles in its way and will be able to avoid them to. The vacuum can also tell the difference between a hum obscuring the way and any other object.

Refrigerator: Smarter Convenience

The refrigerators will have the new Deep Learning Technology as well. It will use the activities of family for their eating patterns in order to predict the nature of working required for them. It will have features such as automatically filling the ice trays and sterilizing the fridge from inside among other features.

Air Conditioner

The new LG smart air conditioner will also feature Deep Learning Technology. The AC will recognize the daily behaviors of homeowners and will be able to recognize the parts of room that will be fully occupied too. The AC will be able to adjust the temperature according to season, number of people and usage as per demand.

Washing Machine

The new Deep Learning Technology filled washing machine will be able to reach down to see the nature of water and will be able to adjust the temperature along with washing system according to it. The machine will also be able to add an extra rinse in areas where dust storm is seen in abundance.

“Deep learning technology is the next phase in the evolution of smart appliances, and as an industry leader, we have the responsibility of being an early mover,” said Song Dae-hyun, president of LG Electronics and Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company.

“But even more important than the advanced capabilities of these appliances will be how companies behave when entrusted with data of this nature. At LG, we believe performance and convenience do not mean having to sacrifice security and privacy. They can and should exist simultaneously.”

LG’s advanced deep learning appliances will be on display at CES 2017 from Jan. 5-8 in Booth #11100 in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

15 hours ago, 4:55pm CST

Watch Honda&#039;s CES 2017 Teaser

Watch Honda's CES 2017 Teaser

15 hours ago, 4:48pm CST

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

15 hours ago, 4:43pm CST

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

15 hours ago, 4:34pm CST

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

1 hour ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

1 hour ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

1 hour ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

1 hour ago

World&#039;s Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

World's Smallest Snowman is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

2 hours ago

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

5 hours ago

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

Ant-Like Bees Discovered in North American Deserts

5 hours ago

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

NES Classic Spotted In Stock at Select ToysRUs, Target, GameStop, Walmart and Best Buy Stores

7 hours ago

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

Almost 10,000 Metric Tons of Plastic Enter Great Lakes Every Year: Study

8 hours ago

Samsung Captures the Mechanical Energy of Slow Motion

Samsung Captures the Mechanical Energy of Slow Motion

16 hours ago, 4:09pm CST

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

Martin Scorsese’s Silence Depicts the Christmas’ Torment and the Hope of Faith

16 hours ago, 4:00pm CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



CES

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

CES 2017: LG to Debut First Compact Laser Projector LG Pro Beam

15 hours ago, 4:55pm CST

Watch Honda&#039;s CES 2017 Teaser

Watch Honda's CES 2017 Teaser

15 hours ago, 4:48pm CST

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

CES 2017: ASUS Teases New ZenFone

15 hours ago, 4:43pm CST

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

HTC is Launching Something for U After CES 2017

15 hours ago, 4:34pm CST

More CES Stories


Latest News

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

Bogoslof Volcano Erupts Again in Alaska

1 hour ago

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

Six New Mysterious Radio Energy Blasts are Signals from Aliens

1 hour ago

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems

1 hour ago

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

Stressed Snakes are More Likely to Bite

1 hour ago

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.