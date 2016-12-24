China Claims Successful Testing of EM Drive in Space

EMDrive reactionless electromagnetic drive is an engine used in the spacecraft. EMDrive works through electromagnetic radiation. China has tested this space tech in its labs, and it proved successful, said Dr. Chen Yue, Director of Commercial Satellite Technology for the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST) announced on December 10, 2016.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Traditional engines produce thrust by expelling mass, but EMDrive use electricity to create movement. EMDrive was first developed by Roger Shawyer, as a microwave cavity that’s a truncated cone that has one end bigger than the other. Electromagnetic energy hits the narrow end with microwaves that strike the cavity walls and create electromagnetic resonance.

After getting LM-5 heavy rocket and electrical satellite propulsion, China's space program will start missions to Mars, Venus, asteroids, and Jupiter. EMDrive would be used for this purpose. EMDrive has low impulse, and due to lack of gravity and friction in deep space would cause EMDrive to function at high speed.

Engine performance also depends on cavity material and temperature that affects electromagnetic field. It shows that EMDrive would be very successful in future because they are developed with superconducting materials. Satellite’s design should be compatible with EMDrive to perform well. So, test is going on to check efficiency of EMDrive on the Tiangong2.

China hasn’t yet released any pictures of EMDrive, but NASA has published a different EMDrive named Eagle works, or the unmanned X-37 space plane.

EMDrives are excellent to explore deep space, because they don’t need refueling. Only a power source is required to run EMDrive, like a reactor or solar energy would work. EMDrives can be high function satellites, because they are able to ditch space consuming thrusters.

If China gets successful in installing EMDrives on the satellites, it would do well for orbital maneuvering and altitude control, and that would make it cheaper, stated

Li Feng, lead CAST designer for commercial satellites. EMDrive would create new opportunities for China for long range probes beyond asteroids. EMDrive can also be helpful in military for making stealthier surveillance satellites.