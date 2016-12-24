 
 

World's Smallest Snowman Is Less Than 3 Microns Tall

Posted: Dec 24 2016, 6:12am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

A London Scientist Created Smallest Snowman

A London based scientist made world’s smallest snowman. The size of this snow man is less than 3 microns. Three silica spheres of size 0.9 microns were used to create this snowman. The creator used electron beam lithography to stack three spheres. Ion beam made eyes and mouth and platinum beam made arms and nose.

This news was tweeted with a tumbler link by nanofabrication lab at Western University in Ontario, Canada. According to experts a human mind is unable to perceive anything less than 3 microns.

The scientist says that it wasn’t difficult to create such a small snowman. Ontario, the research scientist said that the snowman is smaller than human hair. 

This snowman was created by Todd Simpson from Western Nanofabrication Facility at Western University in London, Ont. He developed the snowman from small silica spheres having diameter less than one micron. The size is very small as a typical hair has 50 microns diameter, said Simpson.

The scientist linked this idea with the snowman developed in 2005 when three small spheres emerged during an experiment and that happened by mistake. Those three stacks of spheres resembled a snowman.

So, Simpson drew face and arms on it. First he used the design as Christmas card, but later he made real arms and nose with an instrument. Then he made face on the snowman, and the whole process took only a few seconds, stated Todd Simpson.

Simpson said that it’s very easy to create such a small snowman, as all you need is some good instruments and skill to use them. He said that he made arms in 20 seconds and nose in just 3 seconds.  

The photograph of this snowman published on tumbler.com and on twitter.com. Several news websites showed this world’s smallest snowman created by Todd Simpson. 

