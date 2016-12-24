 
 

Posted: Dec 24 2016, 6:57am CST

 

Thinking With Hands can Help Find New Ways of Solving Problems
Getty Images
Two new psychological researchers oppose the traditional way of thinking with head. The researchers explained how the world affects our decision making power. The research was done by Gaelle Vallee- Tourangeau, Professor of Organizational Behavior, and Frederic Vallee-Tourangeau, Professor of Psychology.

This new research can help in several businesses and can also help people get a good job. Two professors from Kingston University London challenge this idea that only brain can think. They are trying to explain how traditional ways affect our decision making, and how tools can help in solving different problems.

In reality, we don’t know how problems are solved, when we write something or create with hand, the action let you think differently. According to cognitive psychology, we see our mind as computer. But, people think and act differently in the real world, said Professor Gaelle Vallee-Tourangeau.

The study published in Acta Psychologica journal that was based on 50 participants who were asked to solve a problem of how to place 17 animals into 4 pens, so that each pen had odd numbers of animals.

Two groups were made for this research, one group was asked to make physical models with their hands, and another group used tablets to sketch out the answer.

The research team found that the first group was able to find the solution than the second group. The team found that solving problems with models is easier than solving it through pen and paper. Our interaction with the world around affects our thinking ability, said Professor Frederic Vallee.

The researchers also found a new study to check math’s anxiety. One group was asked to solve math sums by thinking in head, whereas another group was given numbers to speak aloud.

Those who solved math sums in head were more anxious than those who used hands with tokens. The whole research shows that practically doing something with models or hands would enhance your thinking ability than just using your mind.

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

